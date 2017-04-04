Bel Air expected to cut spending, but preserve services in next fiscal year

With revenues lagging and expenses continuing to rise, the Town of Bel Air's proposed budget for fiscal year 2018 will be about $175,000 less than year's budget, but there won't be any tax increases or service cuts.

Town Administrator Jesse Bane introduced his proposed budget at Monday night's town meeting and said members of the Board of Town Commissioners are beginning the "long, arduous process" of approving the spending plan. The new fiscal year begins July 1.

The general fund budget, as submitted by Bane, is proposed at $12,947,766, down $174,342 from the current year's budget which was set at $13,122,108.

The proposed budget does not include a property tax rate increase for the 13th consecutive year.

The real property tax rate will remain at 50 cents per $100 of assessed value, and the personal property rates will stay at $1.16 per $100. Both are the lowest rates among Harford County and its three municipal governments: Aberdeen, Bel Air and Havre de Grace.

The new budget includes merit increases and a 1 percent cost of living adjustment for town employees.

"This is a bare bones budget," Bane told the five town commissioners. "I'm very proud of this proposed budget; I believe it meets the needs of the town."

There are spending cuts proposed in each of the town departments (police, public works, planning, human resources, finance and economic development), but no cuts in services, he said.

Some departments have had to revise their budget plans two and sometimes three times to get the overall budget balanced, Bane said.

Commissioner Philip Einhorn commended Bane and the finance department for preparing a budget that does not include a property tax rate increase.

"I don't know of a town our size in the United States that has gone that many years without a tax increase," Einhorn said. "I find it unbelievable we have another year without a tax increase; I don't know how long we can keep this going."

Commissioner Robert Preston said the last six or so years have been especially hard with such a decrease in funding sources.

"It's not easy to cut money and to keep the tax rate the same," Preston said.

"And yet we're not cutting any services," Mayor Susan Burdette added.

The commissioners will hold a public hearing on the budget, focusing on the general fund, April 7 at town hall, at which time they'll also consider approving a tentative budget.

A public hearing on the tentative budget is scheduled for May 15, That night the commissioners will be asked to approve the final budget, with any amendments that may have proposed in the interim.

Six budget work sessions are scheduled for Wednesdays in April and May; the first is Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at town hall.