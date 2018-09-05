Police searching for man who robbed Bel Air branch of Harford Bank; area schools locked down

The Bel Air branch of Harford Bank was robbed Wednesday morning, Bel Air Police said, prompting a search for the robber and a lockdown of nearby schools.

A man armed with a shotgun or lookalike entered the bank in the 500 block of S. Main St. at about 9:25 a.m., robbed a teller and ran out of the bank, police Chief Charles Moore said. He rode off on a bike, which police later found, he said.

Police are searching for the man, who they believe could be in the nearby Homestead Village community, he said. A police helicopter is assisting in the search. Moore said it’s possible the man got in a car or is in the woods nearby.

The robber is described as a black man, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and about 160 pounds, Moore said. He was wearing a red shirt and khaki pants.

No one was injured in the robbery, the chief said.

Four schools — Bel Air Elementary, Middle and High and Homestead-Wakefield Elementary — were on modified lockdown, which was lifted but put back in place when police found the man’s bike, Jillian Lader, director of communications for Harford County Public Schools.

Anyone who saw the robbery is asked to call 911 immediately.

Courtesy Bel Air Police This man is suspected of robbing the Bel Air branch of Harford Bank Wednesday morning. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. This man is suspected of robbing the Bel Air branch of Harford Bank Wednesday morning. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. (Courtesy Bel Air Police)

Erika Butler A Bel Air Police car sits in front of the Bel Air branch of Harford Bank, which was robbed around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. Police are searching for the robber. A Bel Air Police car sits in front of the Bel Air branch of Harford Bank, which was robbed around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. Police are searching for the robber. (Erika Butler)

