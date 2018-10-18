Harford Bank in Bel Air robbed again

For the second time in the past six weeks, the Harford Bank branch at 505 Main St. in Bel Air has been robbed, police reported Thursday morning.

“Everyone, we just experience[d] another Robbery at Harford Bank…,” Bel Air Police posted on their Facebook page shortly after 10:30 this morning. “ Please stay clear of the area. Perimeter established and searching for a thin black male late with blue bandanna, gray hoodie "Baltimore" on back, last seen on Linwood near Maitland. NO firearm was displayed.”

The robber remained at large Thursday afternoon, Bel Air Police Chief Charles Moore said.

Moore said police were still searching, but the perimeter they had set up around the bank, which included nearby schools, had been cleared as of early afternoon and people should feel confident there is no danger.

Bel Air Elementary School, High School, Middle School and the nearby Homestead-Wakefield Elementary Schools were on modified lockdown, school officials confirmed. This was an early dismissal day so students were released as scheduled without incident, HCPS spokesperson Jillian Lader said.

According to Moore, nobody was injured in the robbery. He said the robber escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash and the FBI has joined the investigation.

The chief said they don’t know if Thursday’s robbery is connected to the robbery at the same bank on the morning of Sept. 5, but they are investigating that possibility. The Sept. 5 robber also escaped and remains at large.

The suspect, whom the chief said was in the bank branch for a matter of seconds, demanded money from the tellers and got an “undisclosed amount of money.” The suspect then fled on foot toward the nearby Homestead Village neighborhood.

Bel Air Police, with support from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police, arrived within three minutes, the chief said.

Police set up a perimeter around the area where they thought the suspect fled and searched for him with help from a State Police helicopter and canine units.

Officers checked every structure within the perimeter, even the bushes.

“We walk through and check everything,” Moore said.

The perimeter was cleared shortly after 11 a.m., but police are still searching for the suspect, Moore said.

“We’re confident that he’s not in the area,” Moore said

Local police, whom Moore said will be “working around the clock” on the investigation are working with the FBI. Investigators are trying to determine if the robbery Thursday is related to the incident from early September, according to Moore.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Bel Air Police Department at 410-638-4500. A reward of up to $2,000 is available through Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland.

“More to follow when we receive it,” the Bel Air Police Facebook page post said. “If you have pertinent information please contact the police at 410-638-4500. Expect heavy police presence in the area.”