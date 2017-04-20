Two men charged with breaking into Bel Air home, beating teenager with a hammer

Two people have been arrested and charged with breaking into a Bel Air home over the weekend and then stomping a teenager inside before beating him with a hammer, Bel Air Police reported.

Sometime between 11 p.m. Saturday night and 3 a.m. Easter Sunday, Ian Patrick Heinecke and Ryan Michael Smetana are accused of kicking in the side door of a home in the 400 block of Moores Mill Road, according to Bel Air Police Department.

Smetana, 18, of Bel Air, allegedly punched the 18-year-old victim and stomped on him with his foot, police said. Heinecke, also 18, of the 2000 block of Brandy Drive in Forest Hill, allegedly hit the victim with a hammer numerous times, police said.

The assault was allegedly in retaliation for an alleged theft, Sgt. Jim Lockard of Bel Air Police Department said.

Heinecke has since been arrested and is being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center.

Smetana turned himself in to the Harford County Detention Center, Lockard said.

Both are charged with home invasion, third- and fourth-degree burglary, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and vandalism more than $1,000.