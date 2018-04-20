Bel Air commissioners honor Saint Margaret student

Claire Minde, a fifth-grader at Saint Margaret School in Bel Air, received the 2018 Town of Bel Air Student Achievement Award during a town commissioners’ meeting Monday.

“I’d like to tell you a bit about Claire, because you’re an amazing little girl,” Mayor Susan Burdette told the audience as she presented a proclamation to Claire while her family watched.

Claire had been selected for the award by teachers and administrators at Saint Margaret School, which is part of Bel Air’s Saint Margaret Parish. She was considered an “exemplary choice,” Burdette said as she read the proclamation.

“She is a genuinely kind, caring and respectful person,” Burdette stated. “Claire is a positive role model to others and goes out of her way to help her classmates and teachers.”

Claire was lauded in the proclamation as an example of the school’s “Be the Peace” campaign, because of her “gentle way of interacting with her peers” and her leadership, according to the proclamation.

She takes care of equipment at the Peaceful Playground for morning and afternoon recess, works with the group Paul’s Peeps — following the example of St. Paul — helps with weekly recycling efforts and “generally volunteers in any way that she can,” according to the proclamation.

“She is conscientious about her work and tries her best,” Burdette stated. “Her classmates describe her as ‘nice, funny, pretty, friendly and sweet.’”

Burdette said the town commissioners were honored to present the Student Achievement Award to Claire, “as she has worked very diligently to earn it.”

“We encourage Claire to continue her commitment to excellence,” the mayor said.

Ordinances approved

Two of the five members of the town board — Brendan Hopkins and Patrick Richards — were out sick Monday. The other three, including Burdette and Commissioners Amy Chmielewski and Philip Einhorn, unanimously approved two ordinances.

The first piece of legislation, Ordinance 784-18, updates town codes regarding vehicles and traffic with “greater detail and specificity” on approvals, dimensions and locations for signs indicating fire lanes and grants enforcement authority of those new provisions to parking enforcement personnel, according to the ordinance.

The changes will “aid in assuring free access of designated fire lanes by fire department vehicles and other emergency vehicles and enable parking enforcement personnel to more adequately enforce the provisions of the code,” Police Chief Charles Moore said during a public hearing on the ordinance, held earlier in Monday’s meeting.

No commissioners or members of the public commented during the hearing.

The second ordinance, 785-18, updates the town’s tree code, the first update since the original tree ordinance was adopted in November 1992.

Planning Director Kevin Small said during the public hearing that the original ordinance was one of the first priorities of Bel Air’s citizen Tree Committee after it was formed in 1991. Committee members are appointed by the commissioners, according to the town website.

Small said the ordinance has not been revised in more than 25 years, despite multiple tree policies and procedures that have been adopted since then, such as policies on dealing with at-risk trees on private property, replacing residential street trees and the town’s urban tree canopy goals that are part of its annual Tree City USA designation.

The draft ordinance presented Monday is “based upon established recommendations from the National Arbor Day Foundation,” Small said.

No one from the public or town board commented during the public hearing.

The commissioners also adopted Resolution 1106-18, the town’s tentative budget for fiscal 2019, following an extensive review of the proposed $13.2 million general fund presented by Finance Director Lisa Moody.

The general fund, which covers expenses such as general government, police, public works, debt service and support to community organizations, is the largest portion of the proposed $16.6 million budget for next year.

Town officials have not proposed any property tax increases in the budget Town Administrator Jesse Bane submitted to the commissioners earlier this month.

A public work session is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the conference room in Bel Air Town Hall, 39 N. Hickory Ave.