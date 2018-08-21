Two Bel Air police officers are promoted, honored by town officials

Two Bel Air police officers have been promoted to the rank of officer first class.

The promotions of OFC Kieth Smithson and OFC Logan Walsh were finalized Monday night during a brief ceremony at the Bel Air town meeting, where the two officers were introduced and honored by the Board of Town Commissioners. They received promotional certificates, as family members and fellow officers looked on from the audience.

Smithson began his law enforcement career with the Baltimore City Police Department where he was employed from 2010 to 2012, according to biographical information provided by BAPD. He then joined the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, where he was employed from 2012 to 2016. He joined BAPD in 2016.

During his time with Bel Air, Smithson has exhibited excellent performance, the department said. He was the second highest performing officer in 2017 for citations issued (over 500 citations and warnings alone) and more than 20 criminal arrests.

This year, Smithson continues to excel in traffic and criminal enforcement and is currently the highest producer of citations/warnings issued and criminal arrests made, according to the department. He is also an active member of the Crisis Negotiation Team and is an accident reconstructionist. Successfully graduating from these complex courses is no easy task, the department noted.

Walsh initially began his law enforcement career with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, where he was employed from 2014 to 2016. He joined the Bel Air Police Department in June 2016, according to department biographical information.

With BAPD, Walsh has exhibited excellent performance, especially with DUI enforcement, criminal arrests and investigations handled, according to the department.

During 2017, Walsh made five solo DUI arrests and 25 criminal arrests and handled more investigations than any other officer, according to the department. In 2017, he was recognized by the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office for the number of DUI arrests he made for the year.

This year, Walsh continues to perform well, making at least one DUI arrest and 10 criminal arrests, the department said.

A reception for the two officers, hosted by police and town officials, was held following Monday’s promotion ceremony.

