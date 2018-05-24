Lane addition to help ease bottleneck on Bel Air's Marketplace Drive

Several Bel Air streets will be resurfaced this summer, and one will get an additional lane, which should make many motorists happy, according to town officials.

Earlier this week, the Board of Town Commissioners approved a master paving bid from Gradeline Construction Co. of Brooklandville not to exceed $313,400, which was the lowest of five bids received, Public Works Director Stephen Kline said.

Included in the list of work to be done is the addition of a third lane along Marketplace Drive between the entrance to Home Depot and Route 24.

The additional lane should eliminate the stacking of traffic trying to either turn left at Route 24 or to cross that highway, while right turning traffic onto 24 also backs up. Kline said the additional eastbound lane should eliminate those problems.

“I’m excited about that,” Maylor Susan Burdette said during Monday’s town meeting of the Marketplace work. She asked how soon it would be done.

Kline replied that the contractor would start in early June. But after Finance Director Lisa Moody reminded the DPW chief that funding for the contract falls under the fiscal year 2019 budget that doesn’t go into effect until July 1, Kline quickly corrected himself and said the work would get underway in July.

Either way, he said, the contractor would make the lane addition a priority.

Streets to be resurfaced under the new contract include: Choice Street; Maitland Street from Fulford Avenue to Churchville Road; Williams Street from Gordon Street to Ellendale Street; Broadway from Williams Street to Main Street; Calvin Place; Pennsylvania Avenue from Shannon Drive to Lee Way; and Hunter Drive.

The contract also covers any miscellaneous paving jobs that may come up over the summer, according to Kline.

