In a patriotic town, honoring those who gave their todays...

In a stirring talk about what it means to serve your country, the featured speaker at Bel Air’s 34th annual Memorial Day Ceremony invoked the Battle of Kohima Poem from World War II.

“For their tomorrow, we gave today,” said retired Marine Chief Warrant Officer 5 Sase “Roy” Singh, as he looked over a crowd of between 400 and 500 gathered in Shamrock Park, a outpouring of support that the speaker couldn’t help but remarking about.

“This is an incredible show of honor and respect for those we remember on this day,” told the crowd, which filled the bowl of the park’s William A. Humbert and well beyond.

And it truly was, with every branch of the military service represented, as well as the veterans groups that make the annual ceremony possible.

Though a light drizzle was falling shortly before the ceremony began with a medley of patriotic songs played by the Bel Air Community Band, under the direction of Scott Sharnetzka, the drizzle let up, just as the morning’s program began.

In brief opening remarks, Harford American Legion Post 39 past commander Richard Gebhard, who coordinates the annual ceremony, talked about the 1 million men and women who have died serving their country since the American Revolution.

“It’s a group nobody wants to join, but who have given so much,” he said, paying particular homage to several Gold Star families who were among those in the park.

For them, Gebhard said, the fallen are remembered “every day...they still hear the voices of those they have lost.”

Monday’s ceremony featured the traditional laying of wreaths in front of the amphitheater by local organizations including American Legion Harford Post 39 — with Gold Start Father Roy Shanklin, American Legion Bel Air Post 55, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans of America — Harford County Chapter 588, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Sons of the American Legion — Squadren 39, Marine Corps League Cpl. Pete Arnold Detachment #1196, Military Officers Association of America Susquehanna Chapter, Jobs Daughter International Bethal #35 and Bel Air Branch of Demolay — Nelson T. Briggs Chapter.

This year’s youth address with the theme “What Memorial Day Means to Me,” was presented by Jakob DeMarino of Southamption Middle School, Team 7A.

Singh, who served 30 years with the Marines, said of those sitting and standing before him, “We don’t have to look far for patriotism; your presence here today is what patriotism is all about.”

As if on cue, the clock tower downtown began to tolling noon as Army retired Sgt. 1st Class Ron Bauerle sounded taps on his bugle, and the bells of nearby St. Margaret Church also began to sound the noon hour.

It’s a tradition to end each year’s Memorial Day remembrance in Bel Air with the singing of “God Bless America” and America the Beautiful,” by Don Teesdale, a chief warrant officer with the Maryland Army National Guard, accompanied by the Bel Air Community Band.

Before he began, Teesdale recalled a story about Douglas McArthur as a boy, witnessing his father, also a military man, crying during a ceremony to remember falling troops.

“It’s OK to cry, just not from fear,” McArthur’s mother is said to have told her son.

“So, don’t be afraid to sing along with me,” Teesdale told the gathering.

And sing many of them did. Loud and true.

CAPTION Harford County Executive Barry Glassman leads a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for the Harford County Agricultural Center, built in the repurposed Glen Echo Furniture store in Street to bring agricultural service entities under one roof. Harford County Executive Barry Glassman leads a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for the Harford County Agricultural Center, built in the repurposed Glen Echo Furniture store in Street to bring agricultural service entities under one roof. CAPTION Harford County Executive Barry Glassman leads a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for the Harford County Agricultural Center, built in the repurposed Glen Echo Furniture store in Street to bring agricultural service entities under one roof. Harford County Executive Barry Glassman leads a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for the Harford County Agricultural Center, built in the repurposed Glen Echo Furniture store in Street to bring agricultural service entities under one roof. CAPTION Seniors in the Science and Mathematics Academy magnet program at Aberdeen High School show their senior Capstone projects to the public during the annual gallery walk Tuesday. Seniors in the Science and Mathematics Academy magnet program at Aberdeen High School show their senior Capstone projects to the public during the annual gallery walk Tuesday. CAPTION Harford County Public Schools Superintendent finalist Dr. David Ring Jr. answers questions from a group of Harford County high school student representatives during a round of stakeholder interviews Tuesday. Harford County Public Schools Superintendent finalist Dr. David Ring Jr. answers questions from a group of Harford County high school student representatives during a round of stakeholder interviews Tuesday. CAPTION On Tuesday morning, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office hosted the agency’s second memorial ceremony honoring the seven deputies lost in the line of duty. Deputy Frank Bateman was posthumously given the Medal of Honor during the event. On Tuesday morning, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office hosted the agency’s second memorial ceremony honoring the seven deputies lost in the line of duty. Deputy Frank Bateman was posthumously given the Medal of Honor during the event. CAPTION RISE Joppa, operated by Green Thumb Industries, holds its grand opening Friday. It is the first medical cannabis dispensary in Harford County. RISE Joppa, operated by Green Thumb Industries, holds its grand opening Friday. It is the first medical cannabis dispensary in Harford County.

avought@theaegis.com