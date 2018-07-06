Bel Air July 4 Parade judging results

The following a judging results from the 2018 Bel Air Independence Day Parade on July 4, This year’s theme was “A Salute to American Heroes!”
Judges Award of Special Merit
Beachmont Corn Maze, Bel Air Corvette Club, Bel Air High School Band, Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company, Hall’s Septic, Harford County Fire Prevention Ambassador Little Fire Chief Jackson Jewett, Harford Rentals, Klein’s ShopRite of N. Main Street, Rosman’s Floating Theater Float — the Camp Stars Salute! and Veterans of Foreign Wars Chapter #11377 — David Kluck.
Judges Awards in Specific Categories
Floats:
1st Place: Daughters, Sons of the American Revolution
2nd Place: Cub Scout Pack 801
3rd Place: God Bless America (Double Float)
4th Place: Society of Italian-American Businessmen
Equestrian Units:
1st Place: Maryland Miniatures
2nd Place: Benchfield Farms
Bands and Drum & Bugle Corps:
1st Place: Aberdeen High School
2nd Place: C. Milton Wright High School
3rd Place: Havre de Grace High School
4th Place: Bel Air Community Band
5th Place: Reading Buccaneers Drum & Bugle Corps
Antique Units:
1st Place: Maryland State Police Alumni Association
2nd Place: 1946 Farmall A Tractor
3rd Place: Home-Paramount Pest Control
Color Guards:
1st Place: Harford County Sheriff’s Office
2nd Place: 20th CBRNE Command
3rd Place: Marine Corps League
Marching Units:
1st Place: Cub Scout Pack 807
2nd Place: Harford County Commission on Veterans Affairs
3rd Place: Dance with Me School of Dance
Mobile Units:
1st Place: Brightview/Avondell
2nd Place: Aberdeen Proving Ground Fire & Emergency Vehicle
3rd Place: OrangeTheory Fitness
1st Place: Level Volunteer Fire Company
2nd Place: Fallston Volunteer Fire Company
Other Awards at the Discretion of the Judges:
“Best Comic or Novelty Act”: Buontempo Brothers & Tower Restaurant;
“Absolutely Unique Parade Entry”: Kinetic Ninja Warrior & Youth Academy;
“Most Patriotic Unit in the Parade”: Miss Maryland USA 2018 Brittinay Nicolette;
“Most Popular with the Crowd”: Harford County Fire Prevention Ambassador Little Miss Fire Prevention Savannah Nordstrand;
“Most Admired Unit in the Parade”: Uptown String Band.
Information supplied by the Bel Air Independence Day Committee.
