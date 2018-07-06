News Maryland Harford County The Aegis

Bel Air July 4 Parade judging results

The Aegis
Privacy Policy

The following a judging results from the 2018 Bel Air Independence Day Parade on July 4, This year’s theme was “A Salute to American Heroes!”

Judges Award of Special Merit

Beachmont Corn Maze, Bel Air Corvette Club, Bel Air High School Band, Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company, Hall’s Septic, Harford County Fire Prevention Ambassador Little Fire Chief Jackson Jewett, Harford Rentals, Klein’s ShopRite of N. Main Street, Rosman’s Floating Theater Float — the Camp Stars Salute! and Veterans of Foreign Wars Chapter #11377 — David Kluck.

Judges Awards in Specific Categories

Floats:

1st Place: Daughters, Sons of the American Revolution

2nd Place: Cub Scout Pack 801

3rd Place: God Bless America (Double Float)

4th Place: Society of Italian-American Businessmen

Equestrian Units:

1st Place: Maryland Miniatures

2nd Place: Benchfield Farms

Bands and Drum & Bugle Corps:

1st Place: Aberdeen High School

2nd Place: C. Milton Wright High School

3rd Place: Havre de Grace High School

4th Place: Bel Air Community Band

5th Place: Reading Buccaneers Drum & Bugle Corps

Antique Units:

1st Place: Maryland State Police Alumni Association

2nd Place: 1946 Farmall A Tractor

3rd Place: Home-Paramount Pest Control

Color Guards:

1st Place: Harford County Sheriff’s Office

2nd Place: 20th CBRNE Command

3rd Place: Marine Corps League

Marching Units:

1st Place: Cub Scout Pack 807

2nd Place: Harford County Commission on Veterans Affairs

3rd Place: Dance with Me School of Dance

Mobile Units:

1st Place: Brightview/Avondell

2nd Place: Aberdeen Proving Ground Fire & Emergency Vehicle

3rd Place: OrangeTheory Fitness

1st Place: Level Volunteer Fire Company

2nd Place: Fallston Volunteer Fire Company

Other Awards at the Discretion of the Judges:

“Best Comic or Novelty Act”: Buontempo Brothers & Tower Restaurant;

“Absolutely Unique Parade Entry”: Kinetic Ninja Warrior & Youth Academy;

“Most Patriotic Unit in the Parade”: Miss Maryland USA 2018 Brittinay Nicolette;

“Most Popular with the Crowd”: Harford County Fire Prevention Ambassador Little Miss Fire Prevention Savannah Nordstrand;

“Most Admired Unit in the Parade”: Uptown String Band.

Information supplied by the Bel Air Independence Day Committee.

avought@theaegis.com

Copyright © 2018, The Aegis, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
86°