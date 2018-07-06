Bel Air Independence Day events and contest results

Results from Independence Day events and contests in Bel Air on July 4, provided by the Bel Air Independence Day Committee:
Horseshoe pitching
Men’s Singles:
1st: George Algard, Havre de Grace
2nd: Michael Thompson, Aberdeen
Men’s Doubles:
1st: Jeff Cooper, Delta, PA, and Ricky Lee Morrison, Street
2nd: Carlos Shaw, Reisterstown and Wondell Shaw, Reisterstown
Women’s Singles:
1st: Vicki Smith, Darlington
2nd: Gizzy Stokes, Havre de Grace
Women’s Doubles:
1st: Gizzy Stokes, Havre de Grace and Reese Shaw, Reisterstown
2nd: Vicki Smith, Darlington and Bre Smith, Darlington
Water Balloon Toss: 134 participants
Ages 6 and under:
1st: Brad and Indy Panchura, Bel Air
2nd: Audry and Eric Jett, Bel Air
3rd: Nathanael and Renee Muir, Bel Ai
Ages 7-9:
1st: Brian and Cody Meisenhelder, Bel Air
2nd: Sienna Klima and Glendene Strikland, Forest Hill
3rd: Sam and Bryn Raedeke, Bel Air
Ages 10-12:
1st: Tim and Peyton Greiner, Bel Air
2nd: Madie and Gabe Greathouse, Bel Air
3ed: Asher and Judah Bobrow, Perry Hall
Ages 13 and older:
1st: John Medows and Mike Foults, Bel Air
2nd: Dan and Susan Greathouse, Bel Air
3rd: Margaret Palmer and Lix McCortney, Forest Hill
Costume Contest: 29 participants
Most Patriotic:
1st: Lisa Andrews of Bel Air as a 4th of July Bunny
2nd: Lorelei Parsons of Bel Air as a Patriotic Person
3rd: Ciana Klima of Forest Hill as a Patriotic County Person
Best General:
1st: Stephanie and Samantha Stidham of Joppatowne as Patriotic Twins
2nd: Isaac Bloch of Bel Air as a Dragon
3rd: Molly Bloch of Bel Air as Wonder Woman Mermaid
Uncle Sam Says
Ages 5 -7:
1st: Sophia Hennigan, Bel Air
2nd: Briar Boebel, Bel Air
3rd: Leila Will, Fallston
Ages 8-10:
1st: Griffin Stewart, Bel Air
2nd: Aiden Martin, Abingdon
3rd: Brooklyn Szewczyk, Bel Air
Ages 11-13:
1st: Morgan Hennigen, Bel Air
2nd: Elon Nolan, Bel Air
3rd: Alyssa Ogle, Abingdon
Ages 14 and older:
1st: Matt Battaglia, Bel Air
2nd: Abbey Battaglia, Bel Air
3rd: Bryan Stewart, Bel Air
Bicycle Rodeo
Tricycle/Training Wheels:
1st: John Nimme
2nd: Adrianna Macree
3rd: Teddy Adolph
Best Decorated, Girls: Lily Coleman, Delta, PA
Best Decorated, Boys: Logan Wierzbolowicz, Pylesville
Ages 5 and under:
1st: Gage Sather, Havre de Grace
2nd: Harper Bradshaw, Bel Air
3rd Ryder McNutt, Bel Air
Ages 6-8:
1st: Nicholas Michalesko, South Carolina
2nd: Savanna Cornes, Bel Air
3rd: Peyton Greiner, Bel Air
Ages 11-13:
1st: Jacob Michalesko, South Carolina
2nd:Olivia Krause, Joppa
3rd: Anna Bennett, Bel Air
Watermelon Eating
Ages 6 and under:
1st: Justice Gopps
2nd: Luke Benesch
3rd: Carter Phillippi
Ages 7-10:
1st: Jillian Rhodes, Bel Air
2nd: Christian Levine, Bel Air
3rd: Emma Butner, Bel Air
Ages 11-16:
1st: Connor Moore, Bel Air
2nd: Norman Jones, Delta, PA
3rd: Allison Mace, Bel Air
Ages 17 and older:
1st: Brian Daniels, Havre de Grace
2nd: Brian Benesch, Bel Air
3rd: Eric Woltz, Bel Air
