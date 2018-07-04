Family entertainment abounds in Bel Air on July 4

Peyton Greiner wore her first-place blue ribbon, earned by winning Bel Air’s annual Fourth of July water balloon contest in Shamrock Park, as she, her family and their friends gathered around the Kona Ice truck parked along Lee Way late Wednesday morning.

“I felt excited,” Peyton, 10, of Bel Air, said. She would go on to take third place in her age group at the bicycle rodeo in the Bel Air Elementary School parking lot later in the day.

“The kids had a lot of fun decorating their bikes the night before,” her father, Tim Greiner said. “It helps get them in the spirit for the Fourth for the day.”

The bike rodeo and water balloon contest was part of a slate of family events held around town Wednesday morning. Participants tossed balloons to each other, and they took a step back after each successful balloon toss, increasing the distance and the likelihood of the balloon breaking and soaking the contestant.

Peyton said she plays softball, often first base. She was in the park with her parents, Ashley and Tim Greiner, brother, Kolby, 6, and 3-year-old sister, Sydney. Friends of the Greiner family joined them.

“We come every year with the kids,” Ashley Greiner, 36, said. “It’s a good time; they put on a good event here.”

All of Bel Air’s Fourth of July events, including the evening parade along Main Street downtown and the fireworks show at night, are coordinated by The Bel Air Independence Day Committee Inc. with the support of local government entities, civic organizations and multiple volunteers.

Pictures from the Kingsville Independence Day Parade on Wednesday, July 4. (Staff photos by Brian Krista) (Staff photos by Brian Krista)

“I love to see children getting all excited about the Fourth of July, and I hope we’re able to provide them with some nice memories,” Michael Blum, the parade chair and vice president of the Bel Air Independence Day Committee, said between the costume contest and Uncle Sam Says competition, both in Shamrock Park and both led by Blum.

The watermelon eating contest, another Bel Air July 4 tradition, was also held in the park.

Tim Greiner, 37, grew up in Bel Air and attended the July 4 events as a child. He and his wife, who grew up in Fallston and also attended Bel Air’s July 4 events, remember the annual turtle races and frog-jumping contests.

The frog and turtle competitions had been part of the town’s holiday celebration for at least 30 years, but they ended after the 2015 festivities because of updated Maryland Department of Natural Resources regulations meant to protect amphibians and reptiles from diseases.

The water balloon toss and costume contest were instituted in their place starting in 2016.

“I love it,” Ashley Greiner said of the family events. “Because I hope that it builds memories for [my children], and I hope they can continue one day with their own families.”

There were about 15 adults and children who participated in the patriotic costume contest and eight to nine more people to took part in the general costume contest, according to Blum.

Lisa Andrews, 8, of Bel Air, won first place in the patriotic costume contest dressed as a patriotic bunny — her costume included a large, white, bunny head.

“I was the true winner of the contest and it really felt exciting,” Lisa said. “I knew I was going to win first place because I just thought [the costume] was a good idea.”

Her sister Marissa, 5, was a patriotic Minnie Mouse, and her 3-year-old sister, Christina, was a patriotic Elsa, the main character from the hit Disney film “Frozen.”

“All of my daughters love the costume contest,” their mother, Jennifer Andrews, said. She noted her children would be in the parade on their local library’s float.

Andrews said the idea for Lisa’s costume, involving the bunny head, was “something different, something that would stand out.”

The family participates every year, and her youngest daughter, Christina, won third place as a baby.

“This is probably one of our favorite events,” she said. “The kids just love dressing up.”

Other July 4 events around town included flag-raising ceremonies, a horseshoe pitching contest at Rockfield Park, tours of the Hays House Museum on Kenmore Avenue and a pancake and sausage breakfast, featuring blueberry and chocolate chip pancakes, at Bel Air High School.

Pancake breakfast

The breakfast was run by the Bel Air High School Athletic Booster Club, the third consecutive year it has done so — the booster club took over from the Bel Air Lions Club, which had run the event since 1995, in 2016.

“This has been our easiest year because we had so much volunteer help,” said Melissa Allen, who serves as membership coordinator for the club and handles concessions during games.

Her husband, Terry Allen, is the club president. He supervised the pancake cooking on grills outside the school cafeteria while she supervised operations in the kitchen and dining area.

About 60 volunteers, including student-athletes from about every BAHS team, coaches and parents, participated, Terry Allen said.

Melissa Allen estimated 1,750 people had been served during the four-hour breakfast.

Organizers had purchased most of the supplies from Amrein Foods, of Joppa, which also supplies the concession stands, but local businesses also donated food and resources.

Wegmans donated syrup, ShopRite donated blueberries and chocolate chips, Box Hill Pizzeria donated orange juice and Suburban Propane donated fuel for the grills, according to the Allens.

The booster club raises money through initiatives such as the pancake breakfast to support student-athletes and coaches. Funds are used to help with things such as uniforms, equipment and training for coaches, according to Terry Allen.

The club also gives out five scholarships, for $500 each, every year. The club presented a check for $500, from funds it had raised the previous year, to the Bel Air Independence Day Committee Wednesday morning.

Terry Allen also praised Bel Air principal Gregory Komondor and athletic director Anthony Blackburn for their support of the breakfast and other booster club activities.

“They really work with us throughout the year,” Allen said.

Bicycle rodeo, K-9 demonstration

Children and parents gathered at Bel Air Elementary School on East Lee Street for the annual bicycle registration and rodeo, as well as a K-9 police dog demonstration. The events were coordinated by the Bel Air Police Department with support from their Auxiliary Police and the youth Explorer Post 9010.

“If they weren’t here, we couldn’t do it,” Officer First Class Rick Krause, the department’s Explorer post advisor and school resource officer for all Bel Air schools, said.

The Explorer program is open to youths ages 14 to 21, giving them experience with law enforcement training and preparation for careers in public safety, according to the Town of Bel Air website.