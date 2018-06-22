Bel Air officials congratulate Harford's Teacher of the Year, two departing Police Explorer Scouts

Bel Air town officials had some special honors to give out this week, as they recognized the achievements of Harford County’s Teacher of the Year and two local Police Explorer Scouts, who are joining the U.S. Marine Corps.
A proclamation recognizing Dr. Paula Stanton’s dedication, service and outstanding leadership was presented to the Harford County Public Schools Teacher of the Year by the Board of Town Commissioners at Monday evening’s town meeting.
Stanton received the honor in April and will keep it until her successor is chosen next spring. She teaches English at Bel Air High School and for the alternative education program based at the Center for Educational Opportunity in Aberdeen.
A Belcamp resident, Stanton has been with HCPS and has been teaching a total of 24 years in Maryland and Washington, D.C.
“Coaching, guiding, mentoring, and doing what it takes to set a good example and make a memorable difference in the lives of the future leaders of our great country, state and nation, shows how much you care,” the proclamation reads in part.
Explorers honored
Both Zack Arosemena and Ben Hicks have been members of Bel Air Police Explorer Post 9010, in which each has been involved in the many community activities the post promotes, while also assisting the regular police corps.
Representatives of the post and police department and other two officials expressed delight that both young men are becoming Marines.
Proclamations thanking the two men and congratulating them on their enlistments were presented Monday evening, as a large assemblage of family members and friends looked on.
Arosemena was present; however, Hicks was unable to attend, so his proclamation was accepted for him by Marine Staff Sgt. Scott Low.