Bel Air officials congratulate Harford's Teacher of the Year, two departing Police Explorer Scouts

Bel Air town officials had some special honors to give out this week, as they recognized the achievements of Harford County’s Teacher of the Year and two local Police Explorer Scouts, who are joining the U.S. Marine Corps.

A proclamation recognizing Dr. Paula Stanton’s dedication, service and outstanding leadership was presented to the Harford County Public Schools Teacher of the Year by the Board of Town Commissioners at Monday evening’s town meeting.

Stanton received the honor in April and will keep it until her successor is chosen next spring. She teaches English at Bel Air High School and for the alternative education program based at the Center for Educational Opportunity in Aberdeen.

A Belcamp resident, Stanton has been with HCPS and has been teaching a total of 24 years in Maryland and Washington, D.C.

“Coaching, guiding, mentoring, and doing what it takes to set a good example and make a memorable difference in the lives of the future leaders of our great country, state and nation, shows how much you care,” the proclamation reads in part.

Courtesy photo/Michael Krantz Bel Air Police Explorers Zach Arosemena and Ben Hicks were honored by Bel Air town officials Monday after the two enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. Bel Air Police Explorers Zach Arosemena and Ben Hicks were honored by Bel Air town officials Monday after the two enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. (Courtesy photo/Michael Krantz)

Explorers honored

Both Zack Arosemena and Ben Hicks have been members of Bel Air Police Explorer Post 9010, in which each has been involved in the many community activities the post promotes, while also assisting the regular police corps.

Representatives of the post and police department and other two officials expressed delight that both young men are becoming Marines.

Proclamations thanking the two men and congratulating them on their enlistments were presented Monday evening, as a large assemblage of family members and friends looked on.

Arosemena was present; however, Hicks was unable to attend, so his proclamation was accepted for him by Marine Staff Sgt. Scott Low.

CAPTION The Aberdeen Police Department put together a short public service video reminding pedestrians and vehicle operators of laws pertaining to crosswalks. The Aberdeen Police Department put together a short public service video reminding pedestrians and vehicle operators of laws pertaining to crosswalks. CAPTION The Aberdeen Police Department put together a short public service video reminding pedestrians and vehicle operators of laws pertaining to crosswalks. The Aberdeen Police Department put together a short public service video reminding pedestrians and vehicle operators of laws pertaining to crosswalks. CAPTION About 300 people came out to Bel Air High School for Thursday’s Harford County Drug Prevention, Intervention and Treatment symposium. About 300 people came out to Bel Air High School for Thursday’s Harford County Drug Prevention, Intervention and Treatment symposium. CAPTION Two year old Brighley Watson visited the Harford County Emergency Operations Center Wednesday morning with her family to meet the 911 dispatcher who helped her grandfather and a neighbor perform CPR on her after she had fallen into the family pool. Two year old Brighley Watson visited the Harford County Emergency Operations Center Wednesday morning with her family to meet the 911 dispatcher who helped her grandfather and a neighbor perform CPR on her after she had fallen into the family pool. CAPTION The Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Concord Point Park in Havre de Grace was dedicated Sunday. The Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Concord Point Park in Havre de Grace was dedicated Sunday. CAPTION Jarrettsville Elementary School parents and teachers wished students well as the left school on the last day of school for the 2018 year. Jarrettsville Elementary School parents and teachers wished students well as the left school on the last day of school for the 2018 year.

avought@theaegis.com