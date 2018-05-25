Bel Air honors its student historic poster winners

It’s become a tradition in the Town of Bel Air to recognize National Historic Preservation each month by giving students an opportunity to draw some of the town’s most historic buildings and awarding prizes for their effort, while also learning about the histories of the buildings.

Monday evening, the Bel Air commissioners joined members of the town’s Historic Preservation Commission in honoring the winners of the town’s 2018 Historic Poster Contest.

The contest is open to fourth grade students from area schools.

This year, students from Harford Day School and Homestead/Wakefield Elementary particpated. First-, second- and third-place winners are chosen, as well as three honorable mentions from each school.

This year’s winners were:

First place, Vicky Lin, Homestead-Wakefield, Hopkins House, 141 N. Main St.;

Second place, Julia Rehnberg, Harford Day, Hays House, 324 S. Kenmore Ave.;

Third place, Hannah Gregory, Homestead-Wakefield, Rebecca Evans House, 624 Rockspring Ave.;

Honorable mention, Harford Day: Yuvan Arshan, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 303 N. Main St.; Charlotte Jacobs, Harford County Courthouse, 20 W. Courtland St.; and Lilah Parker, Bel Air Reckord Armory, 41 N. Main St.;

Honorable mention, Homestead-Wakefield: James Clary, Mrs. Dunnigan’s Hotel & Restaurant, 33 Courtland St.; Madelynn Freda, First Presbyterian Church, 224 N. Main St.; and Irakoze Husna, Hays House, 324 S. Kenmore Ave.

The top three finishers received a monetary prize from People’s Bank, and the honorable mention winners received a gift certificate from a local restaurant and an additional gift from the town.

Each year, the posters are made into placemats which this year will be used by Main Street Tower, Buontempo Brothers Pizza and Greek Village.

Following the awards ceremony, the winning students and their families were invited to a reception held by the Historic Preservation Commission at Rockfield Manor.

