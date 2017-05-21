Bel Air girls roll over Sherwood and into state lacrosse title game

Bel Air's Julia Henry weaved through traffic Saturday and fired a rocket in the slot to keep the onslaught ablaze.

Like she has all season long, Henry, the University of Michigan commit, provided the decisive dagger, if there was a doubt beforehand, with her latest being a hat trick to swell Bel Air's lead to 11-1 against Sherwood in the Class 4A/3A state girls lacrosse semifinal game and activate a running clock.

It was Henry's 60th goal of the 2017 season in just 18 games and later she added an assist for her 82nd point of the season. With Henry leading the way, Bel Air put 10 different players in the scoring column and dominated every phase to roll to a 19-5 win and advance to the state title game for the first time since 2015. The Bobcats face Severna Park for the championship either on Tuesday or Wednesday at Stevenson University.

"She's just hungry for goals," Bel Air coach Kristen Barry said of Henry. "And that's what's so awesome about Julia. She's a competitor. Whether we're playing the number one team in the state or we're just out at practice, she wants the best for herself and for her team. She's a tremendous teammate and player."

The Bobcats were up by as many as 17 with under 13 to minutes to play in regulation before Bel Air substituted starting goalie Molly Loughlin (three saves), a senior, for freshman Riley Patrick. Sherwood was no match for Bel Air, as the Bobcats dominated the shot category, 30-14, and won 13 of 24 draw controls.

Saturday's win was much easier on the stress levels than Wednesday's, when Bel Air pulled out 10-9 win in overtime against Westminster in the region title game.

"It's the nature of the beast," Barry said. "You have to go out like you're playing the best team in the country. We just focus on ourselves."

Bel Air didn't, however, have it easy for the entire 50 minutes. After winning the first draw control, Sherwood scored the opening goal two minutes into regulation on a strike from the slot by Haley Allen.

After that, all the way to the 12-minute mark of the second half, Bel Air didn't go longer than 4:36 without a goal. Lauren Asher responded immediately with her first of two goals to tie it at 1-1 and one minute later, Elizabeth Hillman netted her first of three on a slick dive to the net off a feed from Lexi Strobel, who camped behind the goal.

Anna Farley, Henry, Anna McQuay, Strobel and Caroline Fallace (three goals) all found the back of the net in the first half to help the Bobcats mount a 12-1 halftime lead.

"We always want the girl next to us to score," Hillman said. "I think that's really pushed us far throughout the season."

Sherwood's Katie Cunius scored the first goal of the second half to make it, 12-2, but soon after, Bel Air rattled off a 7-0 run to put it well out of reach at 19-2 with 12 minutes to go.