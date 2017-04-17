Heart attack survivor thanks Bel Air EMTs during company's banquet

"I just wanted to be able to come here tonight and thank everybody," Johnson said at the beginning of the awards program portion of the banquet held at Rockfield Manor in Bel Air.

Scott Arndt, a paramedic, and Mihai Petrisor, an emergency medical technician, responded after Johnson's wife called 911.

"Because of what they initiated, there's no doubt that's why I'm here today," Johnson said.

He praised the pair for keeping he and his wife calm as he was transported to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air.

Johnson went into cardiac arrest after he arrived at the hospital, but the medical staff brought him back to life. He has since made a full recovery.

"I can't explain it, but I know that if it wasn't for what Scott and Mihai did, not only to help me, but to comfort my wife who was in the front of that ambulance, I don't know where I'd be," he said.

Johnson said, as a former trooper, he understands first responders do not often feel appreciated by the public.

"Even though you may not get those thank yous, there a lot of people like me who want to say, 'Thank you,'" Johnson said.

Johnson was able to meet with Arndt and Petrisor, and they went out to dinner.

Arndt, who attended the banquet, said later that the meal at Looney's Pub was "the coolest dinner I've ever been to," because Johnson's full recovery despite having CPR performed on him and being shocked at the hospital to restart his heart.

Arndt said people often suffer damage to their bodies from those treatments.

"I can't describe how it feels to be at dinner, eating with somebody that you did CPR on," he said.

Arndt and Johnson are not fully certain why he made a full recovery, although there were a number of factors in play, such as Johnson's regular workouts and technology that allowed Arndt to send his patient's EKG readings from the back of the ambulance to the hospital. That allowed hospital staff to have real-time information about Johnson's condition as they prepared for his arrival.

"His heart is healthier than anybody in this room" Arndt said.

Unsung hero award

Mark Ensor, a firefighter and apparatus driver, was honored as the company's Unsung Hero for 2016.

His son, fire Sgt. Austin Ensor, read the introduction. He noted that a volunteer firefighter or EMS worker can be defined as someone who sacrifices time with loved ones, is willing to get out of bed in the middle of the night in all types of weather to answer a call, who betters their education, is ready to help a person at any time and "must be willing to sacrifice his or her life for somebody they have never met at any time."

Austin Ensor said the Unsung Hero award is for a Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company member who "goes above and beyond what is normally expected, often at great personal sacrifice."

"This award is for somebody who flies under the radar, somebody who gets things done behind the scenes and somebody who, day in and day out, does the things that nobody else wants to do because they have a burning passion to help others," Ensor continued.

He said his father gets up — and gets him up — at all hours to handle calls despite a busy personal life and having to work early in the morning.

Mark Ensor has handled 3,788 calls for service during the past four years, often during times when company staffing is light, according to his son.

He praised his father for taking the time to work with other drivers to ensure they have met their training and education requirements.

"This member is the go-to guy," Austin Ensor said. "When all else fails, he is going to get it done time and time again."

Years of service

Pam Burkhart, Tim Chizmar, Rob Claridge, Rich Trujillo and Rob Patrylak were recognized for 10 years of service with Bel Air.

Kristine Davis, Mike Walker, Brian Yeager, Lynn Kadolph and Mark Ensor were honored for 15 years of service.

Mike Brunicke, Tim Coale and Andy Bittner were honored for 20 years, and Scott Panowitz, Joe Price and Brian Holden for 25 years.

Craig Blessing was honored for 30 years of service.

Steve Cox and Shirley MacLean received company recognition, along with proclamations from the Town of Bel Air, Harford County, the County Council, the Maryland House of Delegates and the Maryland Senate for their respective 45 and 60 years of service.

Top responders for 2016

Bel Air handled 2,211 fire calls in 2016. The top responders were Rick Davis Jr., with 1,178 calls, Brett Godwin, 1,101; Brian Winchester, 1,101; Evan Anderson, 999; Richard Presberry, 992; Mark Johnson, 939, Steve Cox, 850; Bill Synder, 841; Edward Hopkins, 818; Scott McNutt, 818; Tim Coale, 798; Mark Ensor, 794; Patrick Luft, 706; Kevin Kadolph, 701; Gary Kadolph, 655; Nick McGowan Jr., 610; James Drake, 577; Mike Fields, 575; Brad Griffin, 543; and Aaron Bellmyer, 530 calls, according the banquet program.

The company handled 7,309 EMS calls in 2016. The top responders were Alexander Fleming, with 484 calls; Angela Woolcott, 167; Delaney Miller, 165; John Langenfelder, 163; Jim Plumer, 158; Anthony Monaco, 148; Christine Townsend, 141; Amber Olson, 138; Lauren Impallaria, 124; and Denise Collins, 119 calls, according to the program.

In memoriam

The company honored three members who died during 2016, including former Fire Chief Richard Woodward, Janie Foard, who held multiple leadership roles in the company auxiliary, and firefighter Tyler Smith, who was 26 years old when he died May 14, 2016.

Members of each person's family lit a memorial candle in his or her honor.

Edward Hopkins, the master of ceremonies and Bel Air's former fire chief, spoke about each person's passion and dedication to the company and their efforts to leave a legacy for members.

"We always keep those people in our hearts, in our spirits, in our minds," Hopkins said. "Each one of those individuals means something different to all of us."