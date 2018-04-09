Bel Air Fire Company's Shirley MacLean receives inaugural auxiliary award named for her

Shirley MacLean is the first recipient — and namesake — of the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary’s Shirley MacLean Award, which was presented Saturday evening during the fire company’s annual awards banquet at the Bel Air Armory.

Susan Eyre, the auxiliary president, said the award was developed to honor a member “who sets a standard for the rest of us to follow.”

The annual recipient will be an auxiliary member who shows qualities such as integrity, honesty, moral wholesomeness, reliability and leadership, Eyre said.

“We thought so highly of this person that we named the award after this person,” Eyre said before MacLean’s name was called.

To do the honors, Eyre asked Helen Woodward, whom she called “another inspiration,” to come forward. Woodward is a past auxiliary president and wife of Bel Air’s late fire chief, Richard “Dick” Woodward, who died in April 2016.

MacLean got a standing ovation after Woodward called her name. She is a charter member of the Bel Air fire company auxiliary, and she has been involved since its inception in the 1950s, Eyre said later.

“What an honor, Shirley, congratulations,” Rick Ayers, the banquet master of ceremonies and Harford County’s emergency manager, said.

Saturday’s banquet, like those put on by volunteer fire and EMS companies throughout Harford County, was a time for Bel Air members to celebrate their accomplishments in 2017 and honor those who have given decades of service to the company and community.

Bel Air handled 2,487 fire calls and 8,105 EMS calls last year, according to the banquet program.

State Sen. Robert Cassilly, one of a number of town, county and state dignitaries invited to the banquet and who presented proclamations to winners of top awards, estimated that meant the company handles about one call per hour, operating 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“That’s utterly outstanding, so thank you, each and every one of you, for that,” Cassilly, a Republican, whose district includes the Bel Air area, told company members.

Hall of Famers

Three Bel Air members were inducted during the banquet into the Harford-Cecil Volunteer Firemen’s Association Hall of Fame.

Joe Price, a past president of the Harford-Cecil association and a past president of Bel Air, presided over the inductions.

Each inductee was recognized for their “unselfish and dedicated service to their fire company, the community and the citizens that they serve,” Price said.

The first inductee, Bill Marshall, was not present Saturday. Price said Marshall has been an active member for more than 43 years, having served as a fire lieutenant, assistant captain and captain, plus he was part of the building committee for the company’s Forest Hill substation on East Jarrettsville Road. The facility opened in 1979, according to the fire company website.

“[Marshall] remains active and has been instrumental in the Forest Hill station’s success in providing fire suppression to that community and the county for many years,” Price said.

The other two inductees, long-serving auxiliary members Nancy Cox and Virginia Holloway, were at the banquet.

Cox has been active in the auxiliary for more than 30 years, holding positions such as secretary and senior vice president, plus she has completed basic firefighter and EMT training, according to Price.

Cox also has held multiple leadership positions in the Ladies Auxiliary of the Maryland State Firemen’s Association, and she has been a secretary and delegate to the Harford-Cecil Association, according to Price.

Holloway has been active for more than 24 years and is a past auxiliary president, vice president, secretary and treasurer. She served on various fire company committees, such as inventory and membership, and was named an Unsung Volunteer in 2006, Price said.

Cox and Holloway received proclamations and congratulations from appointed and elected representatives of the Town of Bel Air, Harford County government, County Council and the Maryland General Assembly.

“It goes without saying that any organization would not be able to be successful without the people that make it successful down in the trenches,” County Councilman James McMahan, who represents greater Bel Air, said.

“You all have done your share and more, thank you so much,” McMahan, himself a life member of the fire company, added.

Harford County Emergency Services Director Edward Hopkins, representing Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, said the messages on the proclamations are “words on paper” that “never fully recognize the impact that you have on the communities you serve.”

Years of service

Members recognized for 10 years of service included Sheila Beksinski, Aaron Bellmyer, Frank Graziano, Zack McMillan, Todd Schlossnagle, Judy Fahr, Scott Arndt, Carolynn Keener and Craig Wilms.

Fifteen-year members included Joanne Adamo, Nancy Cox, Michelle Blake, John Petrovic, Sharon Price, Bob Synder and Bob Bowers.

Scott Sizer was honored for 20 years, and Josh Krebs and Dave Cox for 25 years.

Company president Joseph Rutherford was recognized for 30 years.

Russell Eyre and June Potter were honored for 40 years and Dave Winchester for 45 years of service.

A memorial candle was lit in memory of the late Al Ward, who served as an associate member of the board of directors. Mr. Ward died Nov. 9, 2017, according to the program

‘The real heroes’

Ayers, the banquet emcee, honored Bel Air fire company members and other first responders around the U.S. as “the real heroes in our country.”

He lauded those first responders who do the work on a volunteer basis, such as those with Bel Air, for doing it “out of your heart and not expecting to get paid.” Harford County does not have a paid fire service and instituted a small paid county-run EMS system earlier this year.

Twelve volunteer fire and EMS companies, augmented by paid EMS providers, provide all of the firefighting and the bulk of the emergency medical services in Harford County.

Bel Air, which had more than 10,000 calls for service in 2017, is the busiest company in the county, according to Ayers.

“You run the most calls, and you do it very professionally, so thank you,” he said.