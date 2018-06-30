One man dies in single vehicle Bel Air crash Friday evening

One person died and another is facing charges after a single vehicle crash in Harford County Friday night that Maryland State Police troopers believe may have involved an impaired driver.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., troopers from the State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to the northbound Route 924 on ramp to the northbound Bel Air Bypass in Bel Air for a report of a vehicle crash involving a rollover and grave injury, according to a State Police news release and a post on the Harford County Volunteer Fire and EMS Association media Facebook page.

One vehicle was involved in the crash, which occurred near the Harford County Detention Center.

Fire and rescue units also responded and determined that one occupant of the vehicle, a passenger, was deceased at the scene. A juvenile passenger in the rear seat was not injured, police said, and the driver also reported no injury.

The deceased is identified as Timothy H. Eyring, 49, of Baltimore.

The driver is an adult male from Bel Air. State Police said he is not being identified at this time “due to pending criminal charges that could result from the investigation.”

During contact with the driver, troopers detected signs that he was possibly operating under the influence, according to the news release.

After consultation with the Harford County state’s attorney, the driver was taken to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for a blood test to determine his blood alcohol content. The results of that test are pending, police said.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to conduct the investigation.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche lost control of the vehicle while on the ramp and traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck the guardrail and overturned, police said.

Eyring was a passenger in the front seat and was ejected from the vehicle. He had not been wearing a seat belt, police said.

The investigation is continuing. Upon completion, it will be presented to the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office for review and consultation regarding charges, according to the news release.

