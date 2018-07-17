News Maryland Harford County The Aegis

Bel Air sets free July concerts, showing of 'The Last Jeddi'

The Aegis
Privacy Policy

The Town of Bel Air has several sponsored public events coming during the remainder of July:

Wednesday, July 18: The Borowsky Family & Intermuse Festival at the Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., Shamrock Park;

Sunday, July 22: Fast Eddie & The Slowpokes at the Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m. Shamrock Park;

Wednesday, July 25: The Colliders at the Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., Shamrock Park;

Friday, July 27: Town of Bel Air Summer Movie Night, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” 7:15 p.m., Shamrock Park.

Admission to all the above events is free. Shamrock Park is located at 39 N. Hickory Ave.

avought@theaegis.com

Copyright © 2018, The Aegis, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
79°