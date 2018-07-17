Bel Air sets free July concerts, showing of 'The Last Jeddi'

The Town of Bel Air has several sponsored public events coming during the remainder of July:
Wednesday, July 18: The Borowsky Family & Intermuse Festival at the Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., Shamrock Park;
Sunday, July 22: Fast Eddie & The Slowpokes at the Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m. Shamrock Park;
Wednesday, July 25: The Colliders at the Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., Shamrock Park;
Friday, July 27: Town of Bel Air Summer Movie Night, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” 7:15 p.m., Shamrock Park.
Admission to all the above events is free. Shamrock Park is located at 39 N. Hickory Ave.
avought@theaegis.com