Field of four candidates set for Bel Air town election

Four candidates have been certified to run for two seats on the Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners in the Nov. 7 town election.

The candidates are incumbent Commissioner Patrick Richards, Michael D. Kutcher, Amy G. Chmielewski and Christopher Jordan.

Town Commissioner Robert Preston, whose term is also ending this year, decided not to run for re-election and will leave the Town Board in November after 15 years of service.

Friday evening’s filing deadline passed with no other candidates coming forward.

A fifth person picked up candidate filing papers last week but later called and said they would not be filing and would probably look at running in the next election in 2019, town Director of Administration Michael Krantz said.

The election is Nov. 7, with voting to take place at Town Hall from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bel Air elections are non-partisan. The five Town Board members serve four-year terms and are paid $4,800, with the board chairman, or mayor, receiving $6,000 annually. Terms are staggered, so there is an election every odd year.

The Town Board members whose terms run through November 2019 are Mayor Susan Burdette and commissioners Philip Einhorn and Brendan Hopkins.

There were approximately 7,200 town residents eligible to vote in the last election in 2015; however, only about 500 actually voted.

All eligible residents of the Town of Bel Air who desire to vote must be a registered voter of the State of Maryland. The deadline to register is Oct. 17 at 5 p.m.

Applications for registration are available at the Harford County Elections Office, 133 Industry Lane in Forest Hill; Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration, 501 W. MacPhail Road in Bel Air; Bel Air Town Hall, 39 N. Hickory Ave.; online at www.harfordvotes.info, or call (410) 638-3565 for more information.

Qualifications to register include being a U.S. citizen, age 18 or older by the date of the election, a registered Maryland voter and a Bel Air resident for at least 21 days prior to the election.

Applications for absentee ballots are available at the Harford County Board of Elections or by calling 410-638‐3565.

The deadline for receipt of absentee ballot applications is Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. by mail, or 11:59 p.m. by fax to 410638‐3310 or email to elections@harfordcountymd.gov to receive your ballot by mail. After this deadline applications and ballots must be picked up in person at the Harford County Board of Elections.

Absentee ballots must be received and stamped at Town Hall by or before the close of the polls on Election Day.

For more information visit www.belairmd.org/203/Board-of-Elections.