Bel Air approves contracts for parking garage striping, Armory security upgrades

The downtown public parking garage in Bel Air will be getting new striping and signage this summer, under a contract approved by the Board of Town Commissioners earlier this week.

The town is also planning to upgrade the security cameras and panic buttons at the Bel Air Armory on Main Street and at the public works building on Route 22.

The contracts for the parking garage improvements and the security upgrades were among several approved Monday evening as the Town Board held its last meeting of the 2017-18 fiscal year, which ends June 30.

A $22,735 contract was approved with A-1 SuperSeal of Churchville to handle the striping and erection of approximately 50 signs inside the multi-story parking garage on Hickory Avenue.

Public Works Director Stephen Kline said the contractor will restripe all of the garage’s 1,040 spaces and directional arrows and other pavement markings.

The six-story garage, which is jointly owned by the town and Harford County government, was built in 1990, and much of the striping is worn, while a few of the spaces need to be reconfigured, Kline said.

The contract was put out to bid, but initially there were no bidders, he said. They were later able to negotiate a satisfactory deal within their budget with A-1 SuperSeal.

Security upgrades

Additional closed circuit television camera links between the Armory and police headquarters and with the DPW building are necessary for the protection of visitors and employees in both buildings, Police Chief Charles Moore said.

Moore, who presented the $23,790 conract with Harford Alarm Co. of Bel Air, said “significant strengthening of security systems” for both buildings has been a “high priority” for town officials.

The contract for the installations will include indoor and outdoor CCTV cameras and panic buttons through a cooperative “piggyback” contract with Harford County, the chief said.

Once installed, the new equipment will enable police to respons quicker, if they observe threatening behavior, he said.

Moore said the additional cameras will make the armory more secure and safe during the many public and private events held in the building.

“This has been a big issue,” Town Commissioner Brendan Hopkins said of the Armory upgrades. “We want to know what’s going on for the safety of the employees and tenants; it’s important.”

Condo trash removal

Also approved Monday was a $74,874 contract with Waste Industries of Maryland of Street to pick up trash and recycling from the town’s condominium communities.

The one-year contract, which takes effect next week, covers labor, equipment and the placing of dumpsters as needed, according to Kline.

Outfall repair

A $15,253 contract was approved with Apex Co. LLC of Rockville to repair a damaged stormwater outfall in the 400 block of Linwood Avenue.

Kline said the work will include constructing a new headwall, installing additional rip-rap and grading and seeding. The contract is through a cooperative arrangement with Howard County.

Funding for the work will come from the town’s special revenue fund that includes payments from developers in lieu of having to mitigate and treat runoff from certain impervious surfaces. The fee is $1 per square foot of surface.

Stormwater study

The final contract approved by town officials is for a stormwater and impervious surface baseline study and reduction plan.

Such a study and plan is required under the town’s federal National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System, or NPDS, and Municipal Separate Storm and Sewer System, or MS-4, permits, according to Kline, as the latter is coming up for its five-year renewal on Oct. 31.

KCI of Sparks will be paid $49,585 to assess the impact of stormwater on the quality of water within the town’s watersheds, survey impervious surfaces surfaces around town and recommend best management practices to reduce impacts, Kline said.

Among the town’s federal permit requirements is a 25 percent reduction of impervious surfaces by 2025, Kline said. The contract approved Monday is necessary to help achieve that goal, he said following the meeting.

Budget changes

With the fiscal year coming to a close, the town commissioners also approved a series of primary minor changes to the 2017-18 budget.

Some involved adjustments in salaries, workers compensation and medical premium expenses, totaling less than $135,000.

The budget was also adjusted to reflect the cost of the security upgrades at the armory and replacement of part of the Town Hall roof.

Finance Director Lisa Moody said adjustments also needed to be made to the special revenue fund to reflect completion this fiscal year of the Plumtree Run restoration project off of Atwood Road and improvements to Shamrock Park and Rockfield Gardens.

