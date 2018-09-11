Arts events on tap for Bel Air Sunday

Two arts-related events — one new and one a longtime staple of the town’s fall activities — are coming to Bel Air on Sunday.

The 53rd Bel Air Festival for the Arts will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Shamrock Park, Hickory Avenue and Lee Way. This is a rain or shine event.

This year’s festival will feature more than 300 artists, photographers and craftsmen exhibiting and selling their work, according to organizers of the annual event.

There will be continuous live entertainment on the amphitheater stage, as well as roving entertainment, and a wide array of food will be available.

Admission to the festival is free, and free shuttle bus service is available from the Motor Vehicle Administration parking lot at Route 24 and West MacPhail Road.

Art from Estonia

Sunday also marks the opening of a new exhibit, “Relationships - Art from Estonia,” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Liriodendron mansion at 502 W. Gordon St.

Courtesy photo/Liriodendron Foundation "Kids" is one of the paintings featured in "Relationships - Art from Estonia," a new exhibit opening Sunday, Sept. 16, at The Liriodendron gallery in Bel Air. "Kids" is one of the paintings featured in "Relationships - Art from Estonia," a new exhibit opening Sunday, Sept. 16, at The Liriodendron gallery in Bel Air. (Courtesy photo/Liriodendron Foundation)

The Liriodendron is hosting its first international art exhibit, featuring art from Bel Air's sister city, Narva, Estonia.

Join members of The Liriodendron Foundation for the special opening of this one-of-a-kind exhibit. Honored guests at the opening will include Maryland's Secretary of State John C. Wobensmith. Admission is free.

The exhibit will run through Nov. 4, along with special events celebrating Maryland's rich history of cooperation with Estonia, such as an Estonian dance and music performance, a lecture about Estonia and two documentary film screenings.

Featured in the exhibit are paintings, drawings, sculpture, and textiles. Ranging from intimate portraits to colorful abstracts, the pieces represent the rich cultural heritage and modern-day life of Estonia.

Alongside the artwork, a series of photographs and a silent film depicting life in Estonia in the early 1900s will be on display. As the historic Liriodendron mansion features letters, photographs and art from its original owner Dr. Howard Atwood Kelly’s private collection from the same time period, it’s a fascinating comparison between the two cultures during the years leading up to World War I.

Visit the website www.liriodendron.com or call 410-879-4424 for more information.

This exhibit is supported by a grant from Maryland State Arts Council through the Harford County Cultural Arts Board, by a grant from Harford County and by the Town of Bel Air.

The Liriodendron gallery is open Wednesdays from 1 to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

