New restaurant, retail store gets preliminary OK in Aberdeen

Mission BBQ is among the possibilities to occupy a new restaurant site in Aberdeen, a representative of the property owner told City Council members Monday night.

The Klein family, owners of Beards Hill Plaza at the intersection of Route 22 and Beards Hill Road, is proposing to build a 9,000-square-foot retail and restaurant building in the “underutilized” parking lot of the shopping center, Gerry Powell, project manager for Frederick Ward Associates, explained.

“We think it’s something necessary to take the shopping center to the next level and keep it competitive,” Steven Klein, a member of the Klein family, said. “Our real focus on on overall tenant mix to provide the best experience for our customers.”

The City Council unanimously approved the preliminary site plan for the building, which backs to Beards Hill Road and is in the B3, highway commercial district, where such development is a permitted use.

One-third of the building would be a 3,000-square-foot restaurant with outdoor seating, Powell said.

“The owners are talking to Mission BBQ and some other avenues,” he said.

The other two-thirds of the structure would be a 6,000-square-foot retail space, he said.

“Nothing is written in stone yet, but what they’re contemplating is moving Beards Hill Wine and Spirits out to the new building,” Powell said.

The center is divided into nine lots, five of which are self-contained pad sites, including Bank of America, Dunkin’ Donuts and Wendy’s.

One is the Home Depot and three make up 236,000 square feet that is the rest of the retail center, Powell said. Included is the Klein’s ShopRite supermarket that anchors the center.

The proposed building site would be in the parking lot in front of Bank of America and Wendy’s, he said.

In approving the preliminary site plan, the council also granted a waiver of 28 parking spaces from the number required for the shopping center.

With 899 spaces, the center has more than the 859 required, but that will be reduced by 68 spaces with the new building. The city Board of Appeals also recommended approval of the waiver.

The city Planning Commission reviewed the plan last week and recommended it be approved.

“It seems like a no-brainer to me,” Mayor Patrick McGrady said before the council voted on the plan. “It’s infill development and the Klein family has done a good job in managing this shopping center.”