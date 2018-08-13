BBQ Bash in Bel Air closes out with 'Voice' winner Sundance Head performance

The 16th annual Maryland State BBQ Bash, which brought crowds of people to downtown Bel Air and filled the town with the odor of barbecue for two days, ended Saturday night with a performance from country soul artist Sundance Head.

The 2016 winner of NBC’s “The Voice” kicked off his set, the final one of a series of live music performances Friday and Saturday, around 8:30 p.m. Rain and thunderstorms had been threatening throughout the day on Saturday, and there was a brief shower when Head’s set started, but it did not keep fans from gathering at the main stage.

Many people gathered in the parking lot of the Mary E.W. Risteau District Court & Multi-Service Center at South Bond and Thomas Streets held umbrellas or wore plastic rain ponchos.

Fan Tim Anderson, of Conowingo, wore a black “Sundance Head” T-shirt. He and his wife, Cecelia Bullock, smiled as they watched Head perform. They said they had watched him while he was a contestant on “The Voice” and seen him perform in Dewey Beach, Del.

“It’s the old country soul music, and his voice is amazing,” Anderson said.

Bullock said Head “has really good values,” such as patriotism.

“That what he sings about and makes sure everybody knows that,” she said. “He’s a good old country boy, you know?”

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman gave brief welcoming remarks before Head’s performance.

The county executive thanked people for attending and supporting the bash, “making it one of the greatest events in the state of Maryland.”

He also thanked the volunteers and organizers who make the bash happen.

Friends Dasha McCullough, of Aberdeen, and Don Walker, of Forest Hill, came out with their families Saturday. McCullough held Walker’s 3-year-old daughter, Aubree, as they danced to Walk Ins Welcome, a local group that played before Sundance Head.

McCullough said she enjoys the family-friendly nature of the bash, the bands, the vendors and the food.

“Everything’s been good, I’m trying everything so far,” she said when asked what type of barbecue she likes.

Kara’s K-9 Waffle Treats, where company owner Kara Beron was selling homemade dog treats prepared in waffle irons, was among the multiple companies that set up shop in the vendor area.

Beron, a Forest Hill resident who works as a surgical vet tech at the Festival Veterinary Clinic in Bel Air South, runs the dog treat operation as a side business — her husband, Dr. Peter Beron, is a veterinarian at the Festival clinic. She goes to events throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and called the BBQ Bash “my biggest hometown event that I do every year.”

She and her mother, Betty Culpepper of Aberdeen, interacted with customers, advising them to give the treats to their dogs within two days, since they have no preservatives, or freezing them.

The treats are made with ingredients sourced from local farmers, such as eggs and honey, Beron said. The Jarrettsville native said she wants to support Harford County’s agricultural community.

“I wanted to be able to give my dogs a homemade treat that was all natural, that has no preservatives, no added ingredients and fresh local ingredients,” she said.

Kim Baldwin and her boyfriend, Justin Stein, both of Abingdon, picked up treats for Ellie, their female bully — pit bull/French bulldog mix — puppy.

“We like the all-natural [aspect],” Baldwin said. “We’d rather do healthy than junk, and we have no clue what’s in it; these are homemade.”

Ali Kastina, 23, of Forest Hill, her boyfriend, Zach Mahoney, of Abingdon, her 14-year-old brother, Jacob, and their cousin, Matt Miller, of Bel Air, chatted with Beron about her products. The quartet cruised through the bash, checking out various foods and vendors.

“It’s just good,” said Kastina, who had not been to the bash for two years. “I get to see the community all in one place.”