Bel Air Police Department officer named a 'Top Cop' in Maryland

Bel Air Police Department Officer First Class Frank Graziano was selected Tuesday as the 2017 Maryland Municipal League’s Police Executive Association’s Top Cop.

Graziano, 47, who’s been with Bel Air Police Department since 2001, also received a Governor’s Citation for his overall performance in 2017.

During the year Graziano was personally involved in two successful life saving efforts — he initiated CPR to revive a heart attack victim and alerted family members their house was on fire and led them to safety — and demonstrated extraordinary performance for the year, according to the MML.

The awards were presented at the Ocean City Convention Center by the Board of the Maryland Municipal League - Police Executive Association and Walter “Pete” Landon, director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and representative for Gov. Larry Hogan.

“I’m proud of him, for what he did for the year and for representing this police department,” Bel Air Police Chief Charles Moore said. “Two life-saving events in a year is pretty incredible.”