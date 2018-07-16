Harford judge grants postponement in Bel Air bank theft case

A District Court judge granted the state’s request Monday morning for a postponement in the theft case against Darlington resident Aaron L. Austin, who is charged with allegedly stealing $92,000 in March from the Bel Air bank where he worked.

Austin, 32, of the 3500 block of Day Road, is charged with felony theft between $25,000 and less than $100,000, second-degree burglary, also a felony, and fourth-degree burglary, a misdemeanor, according to online court records.

The cash had allegedly been stolen from the vault in PeoplesBank in the 100 block of North Main Street in Bel Air when the branch was closed over St. Patrick’s Day weekend, between Saturday, March 17 and Monday, March 19, according to the Bel Air Police Department, which investigated the case

Austin appeared before Judge Ronald A. Karasic in District Court in Bel Air with his attorney, Shane Nolan. Austin wore a dark suit and tie and glasses as he and Nolan stood at the defense table for the scheduling hearing.

The prosecutor, who declined to give her name to a reporter, asked Karasic to grant the state’s request for a postponement, pending the handling of the felony burglary charge in Circuit Court.

The judge granted her request, despite Nolan’s objection.

“This [case] has been pending for two months,” Nolan argued.

The postponement was granted — a date for the next hearing was not set in court Monday — and the judge moved on to the next case.

In an interview with The Aegis earlier this month, Nolan said his client maintained his innocence and that he, Nolan, expected the District Court case to be dismissed at Monday’s appearance. The lawyer also if the state had enough evidence to indict his client for felony theft, it should have done so by that time.

Austin was arrested in April, following an investigation by the Bel Air Police Department that culminated in a search of his truck April 24, when investigators found $9,270 in cash in the vehicle, according to court records. He had deposited a combined $9,060 in his personal bank account on two occasions earlier in April, according to police.

Bel Air Police were called to the bank around 11 p.m. March 18 when multiple motion alarms inside the building went off, Det. Sgt. Henry Marchesani, of the Bel Air Police Department, stated in the police report.

Officers responded, but didn’t see any signs of an intruder. No doors had been forced open — they were all locked — nor had windows been broken, Marchesani stated.

Shortly after 8 a.m. March 19, Austin, the branch manager, called police to report that the bank’s vault room and the vaults inside were open, according to charging documents.

A determination was then made that $92,000 was missing and video surveillance from inside and outside the bank indicated the theft happened around 11 p.m. March 18, according to charging documents.

One video view showed a man with a limp, wearing a black jacket with a gray hood pulled over his head, enter the bank and go to the vault room in the dark and allegedly remove property, according to charging documents.

A bank vice president, who reviewed the video, told police that Austin, who opened the bank March 17 and was one of three employees with access to the vault room and vault combinations, had spent what had seemed like “an unusually long period of time” in the bank’s utility room in the days before the theft, according to charging documents.

Video showed the intruder enter the utility room, which could only be opened if it had been left unsecured, according to charging documents.

Austin remains free on $75,000 bond.