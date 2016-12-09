Harford Deputies arrest suspect in September bank robbery

The Harford County Sheriff's Office said it arrested a Joppa man Thursday night and charged him with robbing a bank in Constant Friendship in September.

Ervin Lorenzo White, 32, of Joppa, has been charged with armed robbery, robbery, first degree assault and other related charges. Deputies executed a search warrant at White's residence Thursday and took him into custody without incident.

The Sheriff's Office reported that on Sept. 28 at approximately 2:03 p.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct and troopers from the Bel Air and JFK Barracks responded to the Wells Fargo Bank in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard for the report of a bank robbery. Upon arrival, they were told that an unknown black male approached the teller, handed over a note demanding money and implied he had a weapon. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

Additional deputies and troopers, with assistance from a K-9 unit, responded to canvas the area. The suspect wasn't found.

Detectives from the Harford County Sheriff's Office, Criminal Investigations Division (CID) responded to and assumed the investigation. Detectives assigned to the Forensic Services Unit responded to process the scene for evidence.

After being interviewed by Sheriff's Office Detectives, White was transported to the Harford County Detention Center and subsequently released on $25,000 bail.