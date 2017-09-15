Annual Bainbridge Day activities slated Sunday in Port Deposit

The annual Bainbridge Day event will be held Sunday, Sept. 17, from noon to 5 p.m. at locations throughout Port Deposit.

In the town square, state Del. Kevin Hornberger will conduct the opening ceremonies at noon in front of the Bainbridge Museum, 6 S. Main St.

Following Hornberger’s remarks and introductions, the museum will open for visitors and members of the Navy Club USA Ship 166 from Lancaster, Pa., will be present, along with a Navy recruiter and a USO group.

For the next activity, drive north of town on Route 222 approximately two miles to the Jerry Skrivanek VFW Post 8185, 520 Susquehanna River Road, and listen to an audio/visual historical presentation on the Bainbridge Naval Training Center by the founder of the Bainbridge Museum Association, Paul Fleming, starting at 12:30 p.m.

Return to South Main Street for the U.S. Navy Band Brass Quartet’s performance at 1:30 p.m. in the Port Deposit Presbyterian Church, 44 S. Main Street.

After the concert, visitors can ride or walk down South Main Street to the newly-opened Tome Gas House Visitors Center and Towson University Research and Education Center, located at 1200 Rowland Drive, at the north end of Marina Park.

Next, head back to the center of town and check out the U.S. Coast Guard vessel docked near Lee’s Landing Dock Bar (unless on call). Then, proceed to the Paw Paw Museum, built in 1821 at 98 N. Main Street, for a peek at Port’s heritage.

In addition, St. Teresa of Avila church, built in 1866 and located at 162 N. Main Street, will be open to visitors from 1 to 5 p.m.

Throughout the day, tours of the former Bainbridge Naval Training Center will originate at Gate 14, almost two miles outside the town of Port Deposit on Jacob Tome Memorial Highway.

The first tour will begin at 1:30 p.m., the second at 2:30 p.m. and the last at 3:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per person or $10 per family.

For more information on Bainbridge Day, call 1-800-874-4558 or visit the website www.usntcbainbridgemuseum.org.