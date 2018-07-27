Extensive Bel Air Elementary renovations underway; some classes to be held in portables until project is completed

Seven portable classrooms are being installed on the rear athletic field at Bel Air Elementary School to be used this fall until a renovation of the school’s interior is completed.

The portable buildings will house second and third grade students while the work continues, according to Dr. Dyann Mack, the Bel Air Elementary principal. The 2018-19 school year begins Tuesday, Sept. 4, and the estimated completion of the renovation project is sometime in December, an HCPS spokesperson said.

“We are very excited to watch the progress here at Bel Air Elementary School and know how important it is to provide information to our community,” Mack wrote in an email provided to The Aegis Wednesday by the school system’s communications office.

“The scope of the project has been shared and discussed at a PTA meeting. We have also sent letters home to ensure families are aware of the changes they will see at Bel Air Elementary School this year,” Mack wrote. “The portables will be utilized by our second and third grade students, so specific outreach has been made to those families to ensure they are aware of the project.”

Photos of the renovation work have been posted regularly on the @bulldogbaes Instagram account.

The approximately $5.6 million project, which began at the conclusion of the last school year, includes renovation of the school’s heating, air conditioning and ventilation systems and elimination of open plan learning areas that date from the school’s original design in the early 1980s.

The Bel Air Elementary building on Lee Street opened in 1984 and underwent previous renovations in 1999, according to the Harford County Public Schools website.

One of the Harford system’s truly neighborhood schools, Bel Air Elementary enrolled approximately 485 students last school year. The school has a capacity of 500 students, according to the September 2017 HCPS enrollment report.

ALLAN VOUGHT/THE AEGIS/BSMG A block of seven portable classrooms is being installed on the athletic field behind Bel Air Elementary School for use while interior renovations to the building continue through December.

According to Harford County capital budget documents, the renovation addresses replacement of the HVAC system “with the exception of the chiller and associated pumps that were replaced in 2011.”

“Additionally, the project will address the open space classroom configuration on the first floor by the erection of wall partitions and separate doors for each classroom,” the budget states. “Fire sprinkler service will be extended to serve all the interior spaces.”

Portable classrooms have been used in similar situations when schools are being renovated, most recently at Riverside Elementary and before that at Prospect Mill Elementary, HPCS Manager of Communications Jillian Lader said. In addition to the seven that have been brought to the school, two portables were already in use on the site.

