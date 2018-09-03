Students head back to school in Harford, Cecil on Tuesday

A brand new school year starts Tuesday, when 37,000 students in Harford County hit the books after an 11-week summer break.

Harford begins the year with a new superintendent in Dr. Sean Bulson, who started work July 2. He replaced Barbara Canavan, who retired after more than 40 years with the school system.

He will ride Bus 162, driven by Dave Hovel, Tuesday morning with students from William S. James Elementary School.

Bulson has spent his first two months on the job learning as much as he can about Harford’s 54 schools — 33 elementary, nine middle and nine high — from school system officials, principals and other community leaders.

In the next two months, he’ll host meetings with the community to collect their input and insights into Harford schools as he develops a plan for the future.

In an automated phone call Wednesday to parents and guardians of Harford County Public Schools students, Bulson said he’s ready for the school year to start.

“The beginning of the school year is an exciting time for students, teachers and staff. We welcome everyone who is returning to Harford County Public Schools and those joining our community for the first time,” he said. “This is my first year with Harford County Public Schools, and I have spent the summer embarking on my Entry Plan. I hope to meet many of you during my Listen and Learn Tour later this month. Please remember to stay connected with us through our website and social media as we share news and events throughout the school year.”

“Our goal is to inspire and prepare each of our students to achieve in college and careers. So, from all of us associated with Harford County Public Schools, we wish your family a safe, happy, and successful school year,” Bulson said.

Harford’s new teachers have been back in school since Aug. 21 and returning teachers were back in the classroom Aug. 23.

The first student holidays are Sept. 10 and 19, when schools will be closed for Rosh Hoshanah and Yom Kippur, respectively.

If no inclement weather days are used, students will be dismissed for the summer on June 7. Any inclement weather days will be added on to the end of the year, according to the school system’s calendar.

“The beginning of the school year is always exciting; whether you’re a student or a staff member, the start of each school year is very special. Some of our students will be coming to school for the very first time and others will be enjoying the first day of their last year of school with HCPS,” Jillian Lader, manager of communications for the school system, said in an email. “Wherever you are in your journey with HCPS, a new year brings adventures and opportunities. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the 2018-2019 school year.”

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS