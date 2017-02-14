Baltimore advocates fear increased enforcement of undocumented immigration
Inmate attempts suicide at Harford detention center

Deputies respond to "unsuccessful suicide attempt' at jail Tuesday
An inmate at the Harford County Detention Center attempted to commit suicide Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Harford County Sheriff's Office deputies at the detention center were notified at 4:23 p.m. Tuesday of an "unsuccessful suicide attempt," according to Kyle Andersen, a spokesperson for the agency.

Medical aid was rendered and the inmate was flown by Medevac helicopter to Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Andersen said. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Andersen had no further information Tuesday night.

