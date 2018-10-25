Edgewood man allegedly beat his girlfriend because of her 'tone,' police say

An Edgewood man is charged with allegedly beating and trying to kill his girlfriend because he was “upset with the tone she had towards him,” according to charging documents.

John Edward Johnson, 48, of the 1700 block of Fountain Rock Way, was arrested Saturday in connection with an incident that began Oct. 13; he is charged with attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment and reckless endangerment, according to court records.

He was also served an outstanding warrant with second-degree assault and vandalism less than $1,000; he allegedly assaulted the same woman in July, according court records.

The woman, Johnson’s girlfriend of three years, sought a protective order last Friday in Harford County District Court. While there, a court clerk called police because of the victim’s significant bruising and statements that she had been kept from calling police for several days.

The woman told police she and Johnson had gotten into an argument on Oct. 13 and she left the house to spend the day with her family. Johnson picked her up that night and took her to the home they shared on Fountain Rock Way.

On the ride home, Johnson got upset with the woman, and once they were inside their apartment, Johnson allegedly grabbed his girlfriend’s head, cupping it between his hands and squeezing, digging his nails into her ear, according to charging documents.

He yelled at her for being disrespectful and allegedly hit the woman so hard she fell down, causing dizziness and a ringing in her hear, according to court records. Johnson allegedly continued to beat and kick the woman and take her cell phone, court records state. He also tied his pit bull to the door so the woman wouldn’t leave, court records say.

The assault lasted 15 to 20 minutes, she told police.

A few hours later, on Oct. 14, after making the woman clean up in the bathroom, Johnson allegedly made her ride with him to see his mother in New York, where he made the woman wait in the car.

On the way to New York, the woman had convinced Johnson to stop at a rest stop, where she used the bathroom, she told police. She considered calling police with someone’s phone, or telling someone about the incident, but she was too afraid to because she knew Johnson allegedly owned guns illegally and was afraid what he might do to her, according to court records.

When they returned home, the woman convinced Johnson she was not going to call police and she got her phone back. Under the ruse of having to babysit, the woman left the house and went to a friend’s before going to District Court to get a protective order.

Johnson was arrested Saturday and taken to Harford County Detention Center, where he is being held without bail.

Read more from The Aegis. »

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS