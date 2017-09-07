Four charged in assault, robbery in Edgewood

Four people have been charged in an Edgewood robbery in which they allegedly stole $9 and a cell phone and played Russian roulette with the victims, according to court documents.

Brian Perez-Lopez, 29, and Julia Ann Young, 25, both of the 2000 block of Starr Street in Edgewood, were charged Monday with two counts each of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault and one count of theft less than $1,000.

Ymani Johnson, 23, and Denzel Johnson, 23, both of the 200 block of Bauers Lane in Edgewood, were charged with two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and false imprisonment and one count each of armed robbery, robbery, use of a handgun in a felony and theft less than $1,000.

All four are being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center, according to court records.

Police were called shortly before 5 a.m. Monday by a man, who said he had been assaulted by several people in a home in Harford Commons and that his girlfriend, was being held hostage, according to charging documents.

The caller was in a car at a convenience store with a friend from whom he sought help. He met Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies and emergency medical personnel met the caller at the store; he was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center with head and facial injuries, according to charging documents.

The friend relayed the victim’s story to police, including that he had knocked on his door wearing only a white T-shirt.

Deputies were sent to the 2000 block of Starr Street, where they spoke with Young and Y’Mani Johnson, who were then taken to the Sheriff’s Office Southern Precinct.

One of the victims claimed the two of them had been at the Starr Street address around 2 a.m. but then left and returned around 4 a.m. after several calls from Y’mani Johnson, according to court records.

Both Johnsons allegedly came out of the kitchen with guns and assaulted the victims, accusing them of stealing $500 worth of drugs, according to charging documents.

Young allegedly pulled out a pistol and assaulted the victims, according to charging documents.They were also forced to remove their clothes.

Denzell Johnson allegedly loaded a bullet into the cylinder of the revolver he was holding, pointed it at the heads of the victims and pulled the trigger; the gun did not fire, according to charging documents.

During bail review hearings Tuesday in Harford County District Court, public defender O’Melia James asked Judge Susan Hazlett to set a bail for Perez-Lopez and Young.

James said Young, a 2010 graduate of Harford Tech and took some classes at Harford Community College, is pregnant and has worked at a hair salon for about three and a half years. While she is on probation in a circuit court case, she pays for her car and insurance.

“In every other aspect, she appears to be living a life we want all young people to live,” James told Hazlett. “Everything about this young lady indicates she is not dangerous, a risk to the community.”

Her parents, who were in court for the bail review, have said she can return home.

Hazlett, who said the facts in the case are very serious and Young is a “significant risk to the community,” denied bail for her.

James said Perez-Lopez cares for his child while the child’s mother is in jail. He works for a landscaping service and is seeking treatment at Upper Bay Counseling. She asked for a reasonable bail because he doesn’t have the financial means.

Hazlett denied bail for Perez-Lopez, citing his failure to appear for court in two cases and a violation of probation and his inability “to live safely in the community.”

No lawyer was listed in court records for Y’Mani or Denzell Johnson.