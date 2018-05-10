Man assaulted in his vehicle near Dublin Elementary

Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating an attempted carjacking Thursday afternoon that occurred in the area of Dublin Elementary School.

At 2:48 p.m., deputies assigned to the Northern Precinct station were called to the parking lot of the school, in the 1500 block of Whiteford Road in Street, for a report of an assault, according to Kyle Andersen, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

An adult male traveling in the area told deputies was assaulted in his vehicle by two unknown females, Andersen said. The man pulled into the school parking lot and called 911.

The incident presented no threat to the school or students, but the school was “briefly placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution,” Andersen said.

The suspects fled the area and deputies continue their investigation, he said.