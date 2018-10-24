Tow truck driver allegedly chased woman, lifted vehicle with her inside in Harford County

A Delaware man was arrested earlier this week in Harford County after he allegedly assaulted the driver of a vehicle he was attempting to repossess, Maryland State Police said.

The suspect is identified as Astii Darobert Carter Dunnum, 27, of New Castle, Del., is charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, vandalism more than $1,000 and disorderly conduct after he allegedly chased the vehicle owner down Route 1 and lifted her vehicle into the air while she remained inside.

Dunnum, who police confirmed has a repossession order for the vehicle, was taken to the Harford County Detention Center and released on $5,000 bond, according to court records, which list Dunnum’s address as in Elkton.

At about 3 p.m. Monday, a trooper from the Bel Air Barrack was dispatched to a convenience store parking lot in the 1200 block of Main Street in Darlington for the report of an assault, according to a State Police news release.

Numerous calls had been received from the victim, Dunnum and other drivers about the incident. The arriving trooper found both Dunnum and the victim on the scene. The victim was still inside the Dodge Journey SUV that was registered to her husband. The front tires of her vehicle had been lifted about 6 feet in the air by the tow apparatus operated by Dunnum, State Police said.

Police said the 53-year-old victim was in her yard in the 1400 block of North Road in Bel Air when Dunnum abruptly drove into her driveway. She said she was afraid of being hit, so she got into her vehicle. She said Dunnum did not get out of his vehicle to identify himself, so she feared for her safety and drove away, State Police said.

Dunnum followed the victim onto Route 543 and then to northbound Route 1, where the victim said Dunnum crossed into the opposing lane of travel and attempted to push her off the road multiple times. The victim stated Dunnum allegedly hit her vehicle at one point.

Multiple calls by other drivers to the Bel Air Barrack supported the report of the pursuit and dangerous driving behavior. When the victim pulled into the convenience store parking lot, she reported Dunnum deployed the tow apparatus and lifted the front of her vehicle off the ground while she remained inside, State Police said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

Read more from The Aegis. »

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS