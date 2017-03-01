Lent is a time to 'get in shape for God,' Bel Air deacon tells Ash Wednesday worshipers

The 40 days of the season of Lent, which started this week with Ash Wednesday, are like spring training for the faithful as they work on their relationship with God and prepare for the main events of Holy Week and Easter, according to Jim DeCapite, a deacon at Saint Margaret Parish in Bel Air.

"Our spring season lasts 40 days and we can do many things to get in shape for God," DeCapite said as he delivered a homily to about 750 worshippers gathered for the 8:30 a.m. Mass Wednesday in the main sanctuary on the parish's North Hickory Avenue campus.

Ash Wednesday Masses and services were scheduled throughout the day on Saint Margaret's main campus and its Saint Mary Magdalen Mission off of East Churchville Road.

Christians in Harford County observed the start of Lent Wednesday, their foreheads marked with a cross of ashes.

Many went to services, others could get "ashes on the go," which has become popular in recent years. At the Park and Ride lot off Route 152 and Harford Road in Fallston, for instances, "drive-thru ashes" were still available shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The ceremonial ashes come from burned palm fronds that had been used during last year's Palm Sunday observance, Father Nicodemus Konza, who presided over the morning Mass at Saint Margaret, said after the service.

Palm Sunday, which falls on April 9 this year, is the beginning of Holy Week. Good Friday, the observance of the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ, is April 14, and Easter Sunday, the celebration of Christ's resurrection, is April 16.

The days between Ash Wednesday and Holy Week are a time for the faithful to work on their relationships with God through prayer, fasting, alms for the poor and performing good deeds for other people, clerics explained.

"We have 40 days to become closer to God, 40 days to make God number one in our life," DeCapite said. "What could be better than that in our life's journey?"

Many of the worshippers in the near-capacity group at St. Margaret were children, students from Saint Margaret School.

They, along with the adults, sang, prayed, listened to Scripture readings, took Communion and received ashes on their foreheads placed by the deacon and school faculty members.

The Bel Air parish is one of the largest in the Archdiocese of Baltimore with a congregation numbering more than 10,000 members and some 4,300 families, a parish official said last year.

DeCapite, during his homily, encouraged the children to think of the 40 days of Lent in the same way they would think of practicing to play a sport or an artistic performance.

"In all these activities, there's one thing you have to do to be better, right?" he said. "Practice."

The three tenets, or "practice drills," of Lent are prayers, alms and fasting, according to what Jesus said in the Gospels, DeCapite explained.

"Prayer is always first," he said. "We can pray, no matter where we're at."

Alms can involve contributing money or food to the parish's various efforts to help the less fortunate, or children can ask what they can do to help around the house; adults can consider people they should be kinder to or those with whom they should reconcile.

"There are so many things that we can give up, and we can leave more room for good in our life," DeCapite said.

He said the faithful can give up small things that bring them pleasure -- he gives up his favorite snack, cookies, for Lent.

People might want something sweet, like a cookie, after dinner, but they must remember they are observing Lent, and focus on good thoughts or good deeds, according to DeCapite.

"Lent is just a wonderful great time of the year it is our practice time it is our time to get into a better relationship with Jesus Christ, with our God, but we need a plan, today's the day we all make up our plan," he said.

He said the lessons learned during 40 days of Lent will carry over to the rest of the year, "and that relationship with God will be stronger, and stronger than it's ever been."

Richard and Jeanne Wilhelm, of Joppa, attended the morning Mass to be with their grandson, who attends Saint Margaret School.

"We give up things that mean a lot to us, because it's a way of sacrificing, and we do it because it's a good example to our children and the people around us," Jeanne Wilhelm, 74, said.

Nancy Nicodemus, 63, of Abingdon, is not a parishioner at Saint Margaret, but she enjoys attending Mass there for observances such as Ash Wednesday.

"As a grownup your families, your job are priorities but if you don't have faith — that groundwork will get you through the day," she said.

Nicodemus said she loved hearing the music and the children singing, and she liked how DeCapite related tenets such as alms and prayer to practicing.

"You have to be reminded of that, all people no matter what age you are," she said. "It helps me, it reminds me and I'm a grownup kid."

Monsignor Kevin Schenning, who became the newest pastor of Saint Margaret last July, was spending his first Ash Wednesday and Lent season with Saint Margaret.

Schenning, who has been a priest for 35 years, noted "people really get into the spirit of repentance."

"Most Catholics know that Ash Wednesday is something special," he said in an interview Tuesday.

He said the cross of ashes is a sign that people are repenting and believe in the Gospel.

"We take it on to put our sins in His hands so He will forgive us," Schenning said of God.

He praised Saint Margaret parishioners for their community outreach programs and efforts to help the poor throughout the year.

"They're just normal, everyday people who care about the Lord in their lives and want to share with one another," he said.