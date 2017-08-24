Bel Air woman charged in connection with Havre de Grace man's death

Havre de Grace Police arrested and charged a Bel Air woman this week in the July 20 stabbing death of her boyfriend Andrew Pizanis, a city resident, police reported.

Aubri Grace Pluhar was arrested Wednesday night after she turned herself into police, according to Cpl. Daniel Petz, a department spokesperson.

Investigators obtained a warrant for her arrest Wednesday, according to a news release issued Thursday morning.

"The case appears to be the result of a domestic incident," police said in the release.

Pluhar is 23 and lives in the 800 block of Lancaster Drive in Bel Air, according to online court records. The arrest warrant was served on her Thursday and she was being held in the Harford County Detention Center without bond, according to records.

She has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment, according to police.

Police found Mr. Pizanis, 20, shortly after 3 a.m. on July 20 in his residence in the 800 block of Lafayette Street in Havre de Grace. They were responding to a report of a man bleeding and vomiting, according to the news release.

"When officers arrived they observed large amounts of blood and began rendering aid [to Mr. Pizanis]," according to the release.

Mr. Pizanis was suffering from stab wounds, according to Petz.

The victim was taken to the University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later ruled Mr. Pizanis' death a homicide.

Petz described Mr. Pizanis' death as "a tragic event." He urged anyone who is a victim of domestic violence to contact the police or the Harford County SARC, or Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center.

"If anyone knows anyone who is being abused, please report that information to the authorities," he wrote in an email Thursday.