Bel Air Armory's leaking roofs to be replaced

The Town of Bel Air is getting ready to replace the roofs on the Armory, and residents and visitors could see a major change in the building's outside appearance when the job is finished.

The Board of Town Commissioners approved a $112,490 contract for the roof replacement job at the most recent town meeting on Dec. 19.

The contractor, Ream Roofing Associates, of Dallastown, Pa., last did work for the town in 2006, Public Works Director Stephen Kline said.

Ream's contract will cover replacement of the Armory's main "barrel" roof, the flat roof over the front offices and the roofs of the two turrets on either side of the facade, Kline said.

The large barrel roof over the building's main activity area is leaking and there's a risk of eventual structural damage, he said.

Commissioner Brendan Hopkins said he's attended some events, as he is sure others have, where trash cans had to be deployed on the floor to catch the water from leaks in the roof.

"It's important to get this done," Hopkins said.

Commissioner Phillip Einhorn asked what color is planned for the new barrel roof, which is visible from several points in the downtown area.

Kline said the choices are black or white and he is leaning toward white for its somewhat better reflective qualities. The existing roof is a fading brown shingle material; the new roof will be synthetic membrane material.

Does it stay white?" Einhorn asked.

"It reflects better, but it doesn't stay white," Kline replied.

The contract includes a 10-year warranty against defects in workmanship and materials.