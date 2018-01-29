Bel Air man charged with robbing one store, trying to rob another in mid-December

A Bel Air man has been arrested and charged with robbing one store and trying to rob another within about two hours of each other in December, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives assigned to the Forensic Services Unit responded to process both scenes on Dec. 21 for evidence. They developed a suspect, Joshua Logan Kazmaier, 20, of Bel Air, who was interviewed Thursday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Following the interview, police searched his home, where they found evidence to link him to the robberies, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Kazmaier was arrested that day and charged with two counts each of armed robbery, robbery and first- and second-degree assault. He was taken to the Harford County Detention Center where he is being held without bail.

On Dec. 21, 2017, at about 2:45 a.m., deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Northern Precinct responded to the 7-Eleven in the 1500 block of Rock Spring Road in Forest Hill for the report of an armed robbery.

Deputies were told an unknown white male entered the store, implied he had a weapon and demanded money. He fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

A little more than two hours later, at about 5 a.m., deputies assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Southern Precinct responded to the Redner’s Warehouse Market in the 1000 block of Joppa Farm Road in Joppa for the report of an attempted armed robbery, according to a post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The same suspect entered the store and implied he had a weapon, but fled the store when he was advised employees were unable to open the register, the sheriff’s office said.

Following both incidents, deputies searched the area, but were unable to find the robber. Detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division (CID) responded, and assumed the investigation.