Baltimore teen charged with robbing woman on Bel Air porch

A Baltimore teenager was arrested last Wednesday and charged with robbing a woman in September as she sat outside a Bel Air home, according to police.

Rahman Xavier Dixon, 18, of the 3200 block of Batavia Road in Baltimore, is charged with armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault, theft $100 to $1,500 and use of a firearm in a felony or violent crime. He is being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center.

Around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 13, a 37-year-old woman was sitting on the front steps of a home in the 1300 block of Bennett Place in Bel Air, waiting for a friend, according to court records.

The woman said she saw a man, later identified as Dixon, on his cell phone walking up and down Bennett Place. She also saw a car driving up and down the street, and watched as Dixon left the neighborhood in the same direction the car left, according to charging documents.

The car returned a short time later and Dixon got out and walked toward the woman, who said she thought he was going into a neighbor’s house.

As he got closer, Dixon allegedly pulled a faded maroon bandanna over his face and approached the woman on the porch. He allegedly pointed a black handgun at her and said “give me your bag” and “give me your phone.”

The woman handed over both and Dixon walked back to the car, got in and drove off, according to court records. The total theft was valued at $1,090.

Several days later, the victim identified Dixon from a photo lineup and he was subsequently charged and arrested, according to court records.

Read more from The Aegis. »

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS