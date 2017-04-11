Bel Air teen charged in armed robbery inside apartment

A 17-year-old from Bel Air is being charged as an adult with armed robbery, according to Bel Air Police.

Cristian Lee Obregon, of the 800 block of Cashew Court, in the Heritage Woods apartment complex, is charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, first-degree assault and theft less than $100 after allegedly robbing a man at his home April 4.

Around 4 p.m., Obregon went to an apartment in the 300 block of Kenmore Avenue, across the street from Bel Air High School, looking for a roommate of the man who answered the door, according to Sgt. Jim Lockard, of the Bel Air Police Department.

When the man who answered the door went to go find a phone number of the roommate, Lockard said, Obregon, wearing a bandana over his face and sweatpants, allegedly entered the apartment without permission, brandishing a handgun.

He allegedly pointed the gun at the 21-year-old and demanded his belongings, according to Lockard. The man turned over a cooler, $60 cash and $50 worth of antique coins and the suspect left.

He was arrested Thursday and taken to the Harford County Detention Center, where he was released on $15,000 bond. He was automatically waived to adult status.