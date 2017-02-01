Three from Baltimore charged in robbery at Children's Place in Festival at Bel Air

Three Baltimore residents were arrested earlier this week after allegedly trying to steal children's clothing from a store in the Festival at Bel Air shopping center.

Two women entered the Children's Place in the shopping center before 3 p.m. Sunday, according to Kyle Andersen, a spokesperson for the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

The pair took a number of items off the racks and allegedly tried to leave the store without paying for them, Andersen said.

When confronted by an employee, the women allegedly assaulted the employee, pulling out a can of mace, shoved a customer and ran off, he said.

Deputies got a description of the vehicle they were in and stopped it traveling south on I-95.

Two women and one man were in the car. Police identified them as Dorothy Shanee Lennon, 25, of the 800 block of North Bradford Street in Baltimore; Precious Brown, 22, of the 1700 block of Montpelier Street in Baltimore; and Charles Dantzler III, 33, of the 5200 block of Mayview Avenue in Baltimore.

The women were subsequently identified as the ones who allegedly tried to steal from the store, Andersen said.

Lennon was charged Sunday with armed robbery, theft $1,000 to $10,000, first-degree assault, using mace or another chemical with intent to injure and two counts of second-degree assault, according to court records.

She was also arrested in a Baltimore City case in which she was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree assault and conspiracy to commit second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and conspiracy to commit reckless endangerment and theft less than $1,000, according court records. She was taken to the Harford County Detention Center, where she is being held without bail.

Brown was charged Sunday with armed robbery, theft $1,000 to $10,000 and two counts of second-degree assault; she was released on $5,000 bond.

Dantzler was charged Sunday with armed robbery and theft $1,000 to $10,000 and was released on $3,000 bond.