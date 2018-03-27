Harford County to observe Arbor Day on March 30 at Annie's Playground

Harford County will celebrate Arbor Day 2018 on Friday by planting 250 trees at Annie’s Playground, 864 Smith Lane in Fallston. Participants should arrive by 9:30 a.m.

This year marks Harford County’s 15th annual Arbor Day celebration with volunteers invited to help the Department of Planning & Zoning plant native tree species, according to a Harford County government news release.

In addition to tree plantings, there will be related displays and demonstrations from local organizations including the Susquehannock Wildlife Society and an appearance by Myrtle the Recycling Turtle.

Volunteers will receive a free native tree and light refreshments will be served. Harford County Executive Barry Glassman also plans to attend and join in the planting.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and is expected to last two to three hours. Families, civic organizations, school groups and Scouts are welcome. Please bring a hammer, shovel and work gloves, if possible.

The free native tree will be provided courtesy of the Forest Conservancy District Board of Harford County, an advocacy group that promotes stewardship, conservation and sustainable use of Maryland’s forest resources.

This year’s Arbor Day celebration will include the 15th annual presentation of the Arbor Day Foundation’s National Arbor Day Tree City USA Award to Harford County government.

According to the news release, the award recognizes the work of elected officials, staff and citizens who plant and care for the community forest, which benefits both the environment and the economy. The Arbor Day Foundation is a nonprofit conservation organization of nearly one million members whose mission is to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees.

Since 2003, Harford County has planted more than 32,000 trees in recognition of Arbor Day. Tree varieties native to the county include red maple, tulip poplar, white oak, black walnut, eastern red cedar and redbud.

Planting and conserving trees improves the quality of life by reducing air pollution, stabilizing soils and reducing water pollution through absorption, according to the county government. Trees also enhance property values and reduce noise and visual pollution. They provide protection from the sun by reducing glare; they reduce the heat island effect by shading buildings and parking lots; and they add beauty to our surroundings.

For more information about this year’s Arbor Day celebration, or to volunteer, contact Jennifer Wilson, Department of Planning and Zoning, at 410-638-3103 ext. 1365.