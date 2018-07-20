Applied technology center proposed for Harford's Route 40 corridor

The county government, Harford Community College and the local business community are considering establishing a center that would give residents and employers in the Route 40 corridor better access to college programs and training.

The three have funded a feasibility study to determine the need for such a center and how it would be set up, according to HCC and the county.

“We know, from working with employers, that there is a need for trained employees,” Cindy Mumby, spokesperson for the county government, said Thursday. “This study will determine whether a location on the Route 40 corridor makes sense.”

Mumby noted it is “too soon to say” what the next steps will be after the feasibility study is complete.

The study comes in the wake of the recent shutdown of University Center in Aberdeen, formerly the Higher Education and Applied Technology Center, which is transitioning into a 3D printing and additive manufacturing research and development center operated by a private nonprofit.

The Aberdeen building, which is owned by the county, had been home to HCC courses and workforce training programs run by the Susquehanna Workforce Network, a nonprofit serving Harford and Cecil counties.

But a college spokesperson said the end of University Center and the current study are unrelated.

“It’s completely different,” HCC spokesperson Nancy Dysard said.

The college, which had been the managing partner of the facility formerly known as the HEAT Center, is working with its partners there to relocate them, Dysard said.

The technology center study is being conducted by the MGT Consulting Group, headquartered in Tallahassee, Fla., at a cost of just under $75,000 and is scheduled to last through late September. The cost is being split three ways by the county, HCC and businesses/business organizations, according to community college officials.

“The businesses have stepped up to help fund a third of the study,” Denise Carnaggio, Aberdeen Proving Ground liaison and strategic partnerships coordinator for HCC, said. “They were serious about looking into what could happen down in the corridor.”

The potential for creating an “applied technology center” is under study, according to a news release from the college.

“It’s a feasibility study, no there’s no decisions yet,” Carnaggio said.

The center, which could be set up in an existing leaded building, would give residents and businesses in the Abingdon, Edgewood and Joppa areas easier access to HCC programs, according to Carnaggio.

“That location will improve access to training for good jobs for citizens who live in the Route 40 area,” said Mumby, the county spokesperson, and “can potentially draw people from the entire region for training.”

The concept came out of conversations HCC President Dianna Phillips has had with residents and business owners and operators in southern Harford.

They had approached Phillips regarding “bringing programming closer to the residents and the employers down in the southern area of the Route 40 corridor,” Carnaggio said.

The study covers matters such as what sort of programs could be offered at the center and the costs of having programming there, transportation challenges for residents who have difficulty getting to the main HCC campus in Bel Air, plus “skills gaps” that employers see within the local workforce, according to Carnaggio.

Representatives of MGT Consulting have already visited Harford County twice. They have met with employers, community leaders, economic development officials, workforce development organizations, career and training staff with Harford County Public Schools, community college leaders and workforce staff, plus Aberdeen Proving Ground officials, Carnaggio said.

The center could also be set up with programs to support the community, although officials are currently focused on the workforce development aspects.

“We’re taking one step at a time,” Carnaggio said.

A facility, if established, would be considered “a satellite location” for the college, according to Carnaggio.

“What we’ve seen is that students have transportation challenges, getting to our campus from those areas,” she said. “[We are] looking at what can be feasible financially and what makes sense, to perhaps bring programming closer to meet the needs of residents and employers.”

The applied technology center concept lines up with prior initiatives, such as the Edgewood Small Area Study, according to Carnaggio. The Small Area Study was commissioned by the county’s economic development office in 2017 to work with the community and employers on methods to revitalize Edgewood.

Edgewood, an unincorporated community with about 30,000 residents, is centered along Route 40.

“This [consulting] team is taking into account a number of studies that have been done before as part of the process,” Carnaggio said.

Multiple businesses and associations committed funding from the private sector for the study. They include Allied-Phillips Inc., Architectural Design Works Inc., Bel Air Auto Auction Inc., Hirsch Electric, M&T Bank, The Morris Weinman Company, Thompson Automotive Group, the Greater Harford Committee, the Harford County Chamber of Commerce, the Maryland Automobile Dealers Association and the Route 40 Business Association, according to the HCC news release.