Visit Darlington for all things apple Saturday

There will be apples galore at the 2017 Darlington Apple Festival, but visitors can also get treats such as apple pie, apple dumplings, cake and fritters.

“Just about anything with apples can be found at the Apple Festival,” festival chair Elaine Calderon said Wednesday.

The festival, which has been a fall tradition in Harford County for more than 30 years, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Shuresville Road will be closed between Main Street and Old Quaker Road, and visitors can stop by locations such as Darlington Elementary School, the Darlington United Methodist Church, Francis Silver Park and private properties along Shuresville for festival activities, according to Calderon.

There are three designated parking areas for the public: Chesapeake Harley-Davidson at Route 1 and Castleton Road (Route 623), the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company, also off Route 1 and Castleton Road and the field across from High’s at Route 1 and Main Street. Shuttle buses will connect those sites with festival activities.

The event, which is put on by the nonprofit Darlington Apple Festival Inc., usually has about 300 vendors and 50,000 to 60,000 visitors each year.

“It’s the largest one-day festival in the county, for sure,” Calderon said.

SweetAire Farm, of Darlington, will provide locally-grown apples, and the apple treats are made by local church groups, according to Calderon.

An apple pie contest will be at the Methodist Church. Participants should bring their entries to the church basement between 9 and 10 a.m. Saturday, according to a flyer posted on the festival’s Facebook page.

Visitors can also check out the vendors, live music, pony rides and hay rides. The cornhole tournament, which is put on in partnership with the Bel Air Rotary Club, will return this year.

More information, along with a map of the events and parking areas, is online at http://www.darlingtonapplefestival.org. Updates have been posted on the Darlington Apple Festival page on Facebook.

A note was posted Wednesday warning visitors to not bring their pets to the festival, and that extra security will be on hand. Visitors should not leave their pets in vehicles, either.

“Please do not bring your dogs, regardless of how good they are, to the festival!” according to the post.

Several Darlington residents founded the Apple Festival in 1986 as a fall celebration. It grew out of community events such as a spring strawberry festival hosted by the Methodist Church and a fall festival hosted by the Darlington Country Store, according to a history posted on the website.

The festival is a way to raise funds for area community groups, according to Calderon. Organizations such as Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, the Job’s Daughters community service organization and the Wilson Ministry Center earn enough money for their annual operating budgets at the Apple Festival.

“This is one of the ways we come together to help each other,” she said.

Calderon said the festival draws people from throughout Maryland, as well as Pennsylvania, Delaware and Virginia.

She described the festival as a way to spend a day in the country.

“People have been known to come for years,” Calderon said. “Families come — they hold the first Saturday in October on their calendar for the Apple Festival . . . and they just have fun.”