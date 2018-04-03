Private funeral services planned this week for APG soldier who died in his home

A private funeral services will be held later this week for Staff Sgt. James Aaron Carpenter, who died March 23 inside his home at Aberdeen Proving Ground, post officials said.

Carpenter was found deceased inside his home after a 17-hour standoff with police that began on March 22, according to David Patterson, director of public and congressional affairs at APG.

Nearly 500 members of the Aberdeen Proving Ground community gathered in the APG Theater March 29 for a memorial ceremony honoring Carpenter, in a celebration of his life, service to our nation and sacrifice, the post said in a news release issued Tuesday.

“Losing a soldier is extremely difficult,” Aberdeen Proving Ground Senior Commander Maj. Gen. Randy S. Taylor said in a statement. “The fact that so many of us knew and admired him makes it all the more challenging; the Army has lost a leader, a wife has lost a husband and three young children have lost a father.”

Carpenter, a native of Tega Cay, S.C., was 27. He entered the Army in June and trained to become a combat medic upon graduation from Advanced Individual Training at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, according to the APG news release.

His duty stations included Fort Hood, Texas, and Fort Stewart, Ga., and he deployed to Afghanistan from September 2011 to September 2012 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom with the 1st Cavalry Division.

He most recently served as the interim Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of the Primary Care Team at the Kirk U.S. Army Health Clinic on APG.

Carpenter is survived by his wife and three children, ages 8, 6 and 15 months.

The incident started March 22 when APG emergency dispatch received a phone call around 8 a.m. from a concerned family member regarding the man, who officials were told had locked himself inside the residence on APG-North, according to a release.

Just after 1 a.m. March 23, the standoff ended. APG Emergency Services, along with other support agencies, entered the home on the Army base and found the soldier’s body, officials said.