SHA handling maintenance of APG Road near Aberdeen train station as city leaders push for improvements to station

APG Road, a 900-foot stretch of east of Aberdeen's Amtrak and MARC train station, has gotten some badly-needed repairs in recent weeks, the first steps in a city, state and federal effort to improve the train station and surrounding infrastructure.

Aberdeen officials have been talking since September with state transportation officials and Army officials at Aberdeen Proving Ground to determine which entity is responsible for maintaining the road.

APG Road, which is between East Bel Air Avenue and Raymond Avenue, skirts the parking lot in front of the train station. Officials have verified that the State Highway Administration must handle the maintenance.

The Army, which owns the road, granted an easement to the SHA in 1983 as the agency was overseeing the construction of a pedestrian walkway over the tracks at the north end of the station.

"While we don't own the road, we should be maintaining the road," SHA spokesperson David Buck said Tuesday.

Buck noted SHA attorneys have determined for years that the agency is not responsible for road maintenance, possibly because of unclear language in the agreement with the Army.

The road has fallen into disrepair in the meantime, with "15-inch potholes, 3 feet across," as described by Aberdeen Mayor Patrick McGrady.

There is another APG Road nearby that connects downtown Aberdeen with the east side of town via a highway overpass across the tracks south of the station. The SHA maintains the section of that road between the east side of the intersection of West Bel Air Avenue and Route 40 and the end of the bridge structure, according to Wendy Wolcott, district engineer for the SHA's District 4. That district covers Baltimore and Harford counties.

Aberdeen officials have been working to renovate the 73-year-old train station at Route 40 and West Bel Air Avenue – the station is owned and operated by MARC and the Maryland Department of Transportation – and revitalize the surrounding area through the Transit-Oriented Development program.

Aberdeen is one of two Harford County stops, along with Edgewood, on the MARC's Penn Line commuter route between Perryville and Washington, D.C., and it is a stop on Amtrak's Northeast Regional route between Boston and Virginia Beach. People can also catch Harford Transit buses at the station.

Attorneys in the SHA's Office of Counsel took another look at the easement in October as APG Road was in "a state of disrepair," according to Buck, and they determined the agency is responsible for maintaining it.

"If it's ours to maintain, then that's what we're going to do," Buck said.

The road was milled and paved in late November, the weekend before a major Nov. 21 meeting in Aberdeen with city leaders, elected state and county leaders, representatives of APG's Army garrison and representatives of the SHA, Maryland Department of Transportation, MARC and the Maryland Transit Administration regarding the future of APG Road and the train station.

Trees have also been trimmed along APG Road, and the state will be responsible for standard maintenance such as plowing snow, repairing potholes, resurfacing, painting lines, "anything that we would do on any other road that we would maintain," Buck said.

State highway officials acknowledged during the Nov. 21 meeting that the SHA handles the maintenance of that road.

The 42 officials present also discussed improving security at the station – the Aberdeen Police Department has stepped up foot patrols in the area, and officers have disrupted illegal drug sales around the pedestrian overpass and arrested two men who tried to steal a decoy bicycle, according to a news release on the APD website.

Short-term structural improvements to the station, such as repairing the exterior of the main station building and upgrading the lighting in a pedestrian "underpass" through which people cross from one side of the tracks to the other, were topics of discussion.

County Councilman Patrick Vincenti, who represents Aberdeen, was one of the officials who attended the session and said Tuesday that "a lot got accomplished."

Long-term improvements, such as lengthening the platform, replacing the building, replacing the overpass and underpass, plus how to fund those initiatives, were on the agenda, too.

"The train station is what makes Aberdeen special, on the map," McGrady said during a City Council meeting the same evening.

He and City Manager Randy Robertson recapped that morning's meeting for council members.

"I apologize that it took four-and-a half months, but getting 42 people in a room from all over the state was a little bit of a daunting task," Robertson, whom the city hired in July, told council members.

McGrady said upgrading the station should be the "No. 1 priority" in the state's Consolidated Transportation Program, a six-year capital improvement program for transportation projects statewide.

The mayor encouraged Aberdeen leaders and residents to push county leaders for their support, "to make sure they know how significant Aberdeen's train station is for Harford County so that they can place it high on their priority list."

"We're on a good glide path, mayor and council," Robertson said.