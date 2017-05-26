Aberdeen Police seek Crime Busters

The Aberdeen Police Department is turning to the community with a social media based program to help it solve crimes.

Aberdeen Crime Busters, as the department is calling them, are anyone who provides tips to the department regarding various incidents in the city.

"We're using the community as an ally in the fight against crime," Aberdeen Lt. Will Reiber told members of the Aberdeen City Council at their meeting Monday. "It's an initiative to get out to community members to solve some crimes."

The department has an active social media campaign to keep the public informed of what it's doing, Police Chief Henry Trabert said.

Aberdeen Police Departent has 8,947 followers and 9,031 Facebook page likes, Reiber said, and wants to use that to its advantage.

A number of crimes investigated by Aberdeen Police result in arrests and prosecutions, but some go unsolved for various reasons, such as lack of evidence, lack of a witness or a perpetrator whom the victim doesn't know, he said.

In those instances, the department is posting real-time crime information data on its website in hopes any of its followers will be able to pass along valuable tips.

A recent robbery at Dollar General generated thousands of views in just a few hours that brought valuable information to investigators, Reiber said.

Aberdeen Crime Busters already has helped find lost and runaway children and missing vulnerable adults, he said, citing a child who a few weeks ago was found in two hours after a post on Facebook that generated 17,000 views.

Information has also been provided leading to arrests, including a homicide, as well as helping owners reunite with their pets.

The most recent Aberdeen Crime Busters alert, posted Tuesday morning, was for men who are suspected of stealing things from a car on Market Street last week. There are three pictures from surveillance videos and the post had 135 shares as of Wednesday night.

A post on May 17 about a robbery at a local gas station on May 21 was shared 180 times.

"This is a bridge to connect law enforcement to the community," Reiber said.