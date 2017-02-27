Apartment fire reported near downtown Bel Air; cat rescued

Firefighters saved a cat from a burning apartment Monday afternoon in Bel Air, Harford County fire officials said.

The fire in the second floor apartment in the 700 block of Country Village Drive was reported around 2:45 pm.

Multiple firefighting units were dispached for a working fire with rescue at the Country Village Apartments, off South Main Street, a few blocks from Bel Air's downtown area, according to Harford County emergency radio transmissions.

The fire was mostly out when firefighters arrived, according to Rich Gardiner, a spokesperson for the Harford County Volunteer Fire and EMS Association.

"These old apartments, once the oxygen is gone, the fire burns itself out," Gardiner said.

Firefighters initially believed someone was inside, given the time of day and that the resident of the unit is older.

"When I got in there I saw keys on the counter, firefighter Austin Ensor said. " I went back to the bedroom, that's when I found the cat."

The cat, after getting CPR and oxygen from EMS responders, was taken to an emergency vet, where it's breathing had returned to normal, firefighters said at the scene.

A state fire investigator said the fire caused about $15,000 damage, according to Gardiner.

Residents in the other apartments were allowed back in around 2:45 p.m.