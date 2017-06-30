Anti-drug PSAs made by Harford youths appear in movie theaters starting today

Videos warning Harford County young people about the dangers of drug addiction will return to local movie theaters this summer, and this time the videos have been made by the young people themselves.

The videos, which can be seen in local theaters starting Friday, were produced through a contest sponsored by the county's Office of Drug Control Policy.

The office produced its own series of three anti-heroin videos in 2016, but this year it decided to have young people from the area put together their own with an anti-heroin theme. A contest was held to pick those which would be shown in theaters.

"It's a way to reach young people where they are in the summertime," county government spokesperson Cindy Mumby said Thursday.

The county government produced PSAs ran in movie theaters last summer and last fall to bridge the "summer gap" when youths are out of school and cannot be reached by anti-drug programs that are available during the school year, according to Mumby.

"This time. through this contest, we invited young people to submit the messages the way they wanted to express them and the way they felt would reach their peers," Mumby said.

She noted another reason for the contest was to "prompt young people to learn more about the dangers of drug abuse themselves, to lay the groundwork for them to develop a message that would resonate with their peers."

The first, second and third-place winners were announced Thursday. Sisters Emily, 19, and Allison Dietz, 15, of Fallston, won first place with their PSA "Drugs Shatter," according to a county news release.

The video will debut Friday in Regal and Horizon cinemas in Harford County and will run through July, according to the release.

The PSA stars the Dietz sisters' younger brothers, William, 5, and Benjamin, 10, and family friend Jared Richard, who is 18 years old.

The second-place video, "Charlie," was produced by Brennan Steffes and Charlie Perri, who are both 13 and attend Fallston Middle School.

An "adaptation" of their video will be in theaters in August and September, according to the release.

The third-place video, "Know the Signs of Drug Abuse," was produced by 18-year-old Towson University student Ben Toppi.

He had help from Cora Solle, an 18-year-old student at the Community College of Baltimore County and Mark Neil, 17, Jeremy Haney, 17, Ryan Brown, 15, Hannah Pugecheski, 15, Liam Arnold, 15, and Brayden Piccolo-Klein, 18, all students at Fallston High School. The news release does not state if their PSA will run in theaters.

Attempts to interview some of the winners prior to the press deadline for this edition of The Aegis were unsuccessful.

First prize is a $500 gift card, second prize a $250 gift card and prize a $100 gift card. The prizes were sponsored by APG Federal Credit Union.

The contest was announced last November and the deadline to submit entries was in April, according to Mumby. The contest was open to young people between the ages of 11 and 18.

All three winning videos can be seen online, either on YouTube at http://bit.ly/2tdexyY, the county government website at http://bit.ly/2u9hFsB or on the Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy Facebook page.