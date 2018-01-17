Bel Air Town Board honors BAHS student Andrew Sunday

Andrew Sunday, a senior at Bel Air High School, was honored by the Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners Monday night for his academic and athletic achievements and contributions to the local community.

“Andrew’s core quality is encouraging others,” Mayor Susan Burdette said, as she read from the Student Achievement Award she presented to Sunday during the town meeting. “He is an extremely kind and patient young man who makes others feel like they really matter.”

Sunday, whose mother and sister joined him at the town meeting, is a member of PAWS, which stands for Peer Assistance and Wellness Support, an in-school organization. He is also a member of the swimming and volleyball teams at the school. He was named to The Aegis 2017 All Harford Boys Volleyball Team.

Andrew has worked as a lifeguard and is active in his church and has done considerable volunteer work, according to the award he received from the town, which also highlights his efforts to help new students or students who are having difficulty at school.

“Andrew is highly motivated and passionate,” Burdette said. “He has been such an ecouragement to so many and is truly a shining star to the Bel Air community and is extremely deserving of this award.”

As she often does on these occasions, the mayor talked briefly about the “extraordinary” young people the Town Board has honored over the years.

“We are so lucky to have these students,” she said.